Editorial: Tuition has risen, what does that mean for Rowan students?

Rowan’s tuition has increased once again. What does that mean for the students who are paying for it?

Looking at tuition and fees alone, from 2021 to 2023, Rowan University’s tuition has increased by 4%. Between both fiscal years, that is an increase of $575. That may not seem a lot for some but for those who have the bare minimum, that is the world’s difference.

There are plenty of reasons why tuition increases and one of them being the “overbuilding of campus amenities,” according to Forbes.

As many students already know, Rowan is currently working on expanding the Chamberlain Student Center. A $30 million project. This expansion will include up-to-date technology, more conference rooms, AV rooms, an updated outdoor plaza and more greenery.

Rowan is not the only campus busy remodeling its buildings as they are part of “the college amenities arms race,” according to Forbes. This phenomenon is taking part across the nation. Colleges in the United States spend billions of dollars to remodel or expand their buildings.

Some of these repairs are necessary and some may not be. Enrollment at Rowan has also increased. In 2022 alone, Rowan had a total of over 22,000 students enrolled. Of course, the more students a university has, the more room they will need.

In addition, gas prices have increased which in turn has increased utility prices. With that, tuition is bound to increase. Alongside increases in gas prices, the university is obligated to pay out union contracts, something a majority of Rowan employees have.

How is money distributed?

Rowan is a public institution which means its funding comes from state and local taxes. In addition, Rowan receives donors who then request their donations go somewhere specific. For example, when Henry Rowan donated $100 million to the then Glassboro State College (GSC), his donation went to building an engineering building.

According to Rowan’s website, “When he [Henry Rowan] made the unprecedented donation….had only one stipulation. The founder, president and CEO of Inductotherm Industries, Inc. and alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology asked that GSC build an engineering college in South Jersey and revitalize engineering education.”

The more money Rowan receives from generous donors, the more money they have to spend and the more students Rowan has, the more money they will need.

With all these facts to be considered, nothing will ever stop the board of trustees meeting. Tuition has increased which is leaving many students anxious and with that The Whit Staff hopes that Rowan will continue to create opportunities for students, especially if they are paying more for it.

For comments/questions about this story, email the.whit.rowan@gmail.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

