Schaller: UFC 300 preview; one of the greatest cards in history

On Nov. 12, 1993, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its first-ever pay-per-view at McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado. On Saturday, April 13, the UFC will host the 300th pay-per-view in the illustrious company’s history at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This pay-per-view will feature three title fights and one of the most historic cards in history.

In the main event, the undisputed UFC light-heavyweight championship will be on the line. The current champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira (9-2-0) will defend his title against the former light-heavyweight champion Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (12-1-0, 1 NC). Hill was forced to vacate his title due to a ruptured Achilles. Hill will look to join Israel Adesanya as the only man to defeat Pereira in the UFC.

The co-main event, the undisputed UFC women’s strawweight title is up for grabs. For the first time in the history of the UFC, two Chinese women will compete for the strawweight gold. As the current champion, Weili “Magnum” Zhang (24-3-0) will defend her title against Yan Xiaonan (18-3-0, 1 NC). Zhang is looking to cement her legacy as one of the greatest strawweight champions in history, while Xiaonan is primed to shock the world by defeating “Magnum.”

One of the most anticipated fights on the card will feature an iconic twist. UFC president Dana White has produced a dream fight for the ages with the BMF title on the line. New BMF champion, Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje (25-4-0) and former featherweight champion, Max “Blessed” Holloway (25-7-0) will have an action-packed featured bout for the BMF title. Both Gaethje and Holloway are looking to make a statement to get a crack at the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

However, there’s one person who can automatically receive that honor with a win on Saturday night. As former UFC lightweight champion, Charles “Do Bronxs” Oliveira (34-9-0, 1 NC) will look to despatch the confident Armenian, Arman “Ahalkalakets” Tsarukyan (21-3-0). Tsarukyan will look to upset the man with the most finishes in UFC history (20). If Oliveira defeats Tsarukyan, he will have defeated the likes of Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and Benil Dariush.

UFC 300 is such a historic event that there is main event-type talent in the early prelims and prelims. An important fight in the prelims is former light-heavyweight champion, Jiří Procházka (29-4-1) will look to rebound from losing to Pereira at UFC 295 against Aleksandar “Rocket” Rakić (14-3-0). Whoever wins this matchup will be involved in the title picture.

Another crucial fight is one of the greatest bantamweights of all time, Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling (23-4-0) will be making his UFC featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar (23-7-0). If Sterling defeats Kattar, the featherweight division will have a problem with his wrestle-heavy style.

The final fight to highlight is the debut of a two-time gold medal winner in judo, Kayla Harrison (16-1-0). Harrison is looking to make an impactful UFC debut against former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and International Boxing Hall of Famer, Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm (15-6-0, 1 NC).

The UFC is one of the most successful companies in the sports industry. UFC 300 will not only change the company’s history, it will change the history of sports in general. If you are a die-hard combat sports enthusiast, then you must watch one of the greatest cards in the history of the UFC.

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

