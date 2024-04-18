Schaller: UFC 300 was as-advertised

What were you doing over the weekend, especially on Saturday? If you weren’t watching UFC 300, you missed one of the greatest nights in combat sports history.

The highlight of the card was the iconic performance from Max “Blessed” Holloway (26-7-0) with the viral knockout of Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje (25-5-0). The Pride of Hawaii knocked out the BMF champion with one second left on the clock in the fifth round to win the BMF championship. After the contest, Holloway preceded to call out UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0-0) and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1-0).

In the main event, Alex “Poatan” Pereira (10-2-0) dispatched hungry former champion Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (12-2-0, 1 NC) with a quick first-round knockout to retain the UFC light-heavyweight title. Early into the contest, Pereira was kicked in the groin by Hill. However “Poatan” immediately waived off the referee, Herb Dean. Three seconds later, Pereira connected with a left uppercut and followed up with a vicious ground and pound. After the match, Pereira proposed the option to move up to heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Weili “Magnum” Zhang (25-3-0) successfully defended her UFC strawweight title against gamed challenger Yan Xiaonan (18-4-0, 1 NC) by unanimous decision. This marks the third time that Zhang has defended the UFC strawweight title in her career in the UFC. The UFC women’s strawweight division is going to be under the rule of “Magnum” for a while as long as she is champion.

Another competitive contest of the night was Arman “Ahalkalakets” Tsarukyan (22-3-0) defeating former UFC lightweight champion and the man with the most submissions in the company’s history Charles “Do Bronxs” Oliveira (34-10-0, 1 NC) by split decision. Tsarukyan was able to escape multiple submissions from Oliveira but Tsarukyan’s heart and determination were able to guide him to victory. With the win, Tsarukyan is now set to challenge the winner of the UFC 302 main event between Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and Islam Makhachev.

A fight to highlight was the featured bout on the prelims between former light-heavyweight champion, Jiří Procházka (30-4-1) defeating top-five ranked contender Aleksandar “Rocket” Rakić (14-4-0) by second-round TKO. Procházka was able to rally back in the second round via a barrage of punches to finish Rakić. After the contest, the former champion called for a rematch against Pereira for the light-heavyweight champion.

UFC 300 will go down in history as one of the most iconic events in combat sports. As combat sports fans and enthusiasts, we will always remember the night of UFC 300 and the incredible memories that it provided us with.

