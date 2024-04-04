Rowan women’s outdoor track and field shines at the Danny Curran Invitational

This past weekend Rowan women’s track team had a great showing in the non-team scoring two-day Danny Curran Invitational. A lot of people put up PRs and had standout performances, giving them great momentum for the rest of the season.

On day one, junior Anna Sasse, senior Mia Guerra, and senior Cammy Wright all put up PRs in the 5k. Freshman Ally Wernik also had a great showing in the 5k and all four runners placed in the top eleven.

Day two was also full of PRs and new records, starting with junior Sidney Whetstone who had a great showing in the long jump with a jump of 5.20 meters, good enough for No. 2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). Junior Molly Lodge also turned in a top-two performance in the NJAC with a time of 1:03.47 in the 400m hurdle.

In the 100m, junior Jasmine Pope set a new PR with a time of 12.67. Sophomore Gianna Burgio also set a new outdoor PR in the 800m with a time of 2:19.70.

Junior Nevaeh Lorjuste had a huge performance in the 400m that set the top NJAC time, was the third-best Division III time, and set a facility record, with a mark of 56.92. Lorjuste is keeping a humble mindset as she feels that she could have performed even better and is unsatisfied with her personal performance.

“I was a bit unsatisfied with my performance,” Lorjuste said. “I felt I could’ve gone harder, and I wasn’t as aggressive as I should’ve been.”

Despite feeling like she should’ve performed better, Lorjuste is happy to be breaking all of these records, especially with the work she’s been putting in.

“It feels very reassuring that all my hard work is paying off,” Lorjuste said.

For the throwers, grad student Jess Rodgers set a new PR for herself in the javelin with a mark of 34.68m. Fifth-year Izzy Deal also had another huge performance as she finished first in the javelin and second in the shot.

Deal is happy she placed where she did, but is always looking to improve.

“Winning always feels good,” Deal said. “It’s always a great meet and a good environment. Despite winning, I do feel I could’ve done better. I am just trying to progress in a good manner. I have been working on technique things and am trying to apply it this coming Saturday.”

The sky is the limit this season for Deal as she has huge goals for herself.

“I have an expectation to qualify for nationals in the javelin and be a national champion,” Deal said. “I fell short last year so I’m looking to do it this year. With my dedication and the coaching I am receiving, I feel I can do it.”

Next up for the Profs is the METS Outdoor Championships in New York this upcoming Saturday, April 6. Heading into the meet, Lorjuste wants the team to stay together and overcome personal hurdles.

“I want the team to keep our unity,” Lorjuste said. “We need to keep in mind that we need to go out to every meet with the agenda of sportsmanship and to go out on the track knowing that your only competition is your mind.”

