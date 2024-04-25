Rowan women’s outdoor track and field records a plethora of PRs at the Paul Donahue Invitational

The Rowan women’s outdoor track and field team had another great showing as they finished second overall at Widener’s Paul Donahue Invitational. This meet was full of new records and personal bests.

The upperclassmen dominated in this event for the Profs, starting with fifth-year Izzy Deal who continued her huge season after winning the javelin with a season-best and a No. 1 New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) mark of 41.35 meters. Deal also competed in the shot where she captured first overall yet again.

Junior Nevaeh Lorjuste also accomplished a top NJAC time in the 400 meter with a time of 56.72.

Senior Amanda McNally had a very successful meet with personal bests in both the 800 meter and the 1500 meter with times of 2:19.69 and 4:47.62, respectively.

Senior Mia Guerra also beat her previous PR in the 5k with a new personal best time of 17:55.04. That time is also a No. 3 NJAC time.

To continue the string of PRs and new records, junior Anna Sasse PR’d and recorded the No. 2 NJAC time in the 1500 meter with a time of 4:38.89. She also dominated the 800 meter, finishing with the third fastest outdoor time with a mark of 2:16.99.

Sasse is ecstatic with her and the team’s performance in the meet. She especially wanted to highlight her distance team with how dominant they were at Widener.

“As far as the distance team, it was a great showing for us,” Sasse said. “Everybody PR’d in the 5k and most of us PR’d in the 1500m. Everyone is really getting it together and showing what they got.”

After dealing with some minor injuries, Sasse is feeling back to herself. Sasse’s performance at Widener especially helped bring her back to the full swing of things.

“I feel great and like myself again,” Sasse said. “I had a little setback with some small injuries, but I feel like I’m back on track and better than ever.”

Next up for the Profs is the Penn Relays. Sasse has huge expectations for the distance medley relay for this meet and is looking forward to the NJAC Championships, which is nearing.

“For the Penn Relays, we’re going for the school record,” Sasse said. “For NJACs, I really think with a good day and a little bit of luck we can come out on top and win it.”

With the season nearing its finish, the team looks to finish strong in the last few meets starting with the Penn Relays this upcoming weekend.

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

