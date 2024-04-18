Rowan women’s outdoor track and field continues to impress at Larry Ellis and TCNJ Invitationals

This past weekend, the Profs had some standout performances at two meets – the Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton, and The College of New Jersey Invitational.

At Princeton, junior Molly Lodge continues what has been a red-hot season for her by running her second-fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles, with a time of 1:02.26. That time also was the fifth best in Division III and a top New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) time.

The 4×400 relay continues to shine, this time finishing with a time of 3:53.45, which was eighth best in all of Division III. This relay squad consists of junior Jasmine Pope, fifth-year Kat Pederson, junior Nevaeh Lorjuste, and Lodge.

Some more standout performances from the Larry Ellis Invitational came from junior Anna Sasse and freshman Ally Wernik. Sasse was third in the NJAC in the 800 meters with a time of 2:18.18.

Wernik also ran a third-best NJAC time in the 1500 meter with a time of 4:47.08. Wernik is feeling satisfied and optimistic with both her personal performance, as well as the teams.

“I was really happy with the race,” Wernik said. “It was really windy, so I’m happy with how we overcame that. It was really good to go out there and execute things that coach Dubois has trained us in.”

Wernik’s goals for the rest of the season are very simple as she just wants to keep getting better and staying healthy.

“My main goal is to stay healthy,” Wernik said. “I want to make sure my body is in a place to compete at a high level. I want us to work together as a team so we can go as far as we want to. Personally, I want to have the confidence in myself to go out with a competitive group and give it my all.”

At the TCNJ Invitational, senior Grace Vit set a PR for herself in the shot for the second week in a row, with a throw of 11.43 meters.

The Profs look to continue their huge successes at the Widener Invitational, which starts next Friday.

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

