Rowan women’s outdoor track and field continues its stellar season at the METS Championships

The Profs had another successful meet this past weekend, placing third overall at the METS Championships.

Junior Molly Lodge put up a huge performance, as she placed first in the 400m and second in the 200m. This performance awarded her with the Outstanding Athlete award at the METS. She was also a part of the 4×400 relay, along with junior Jasmine Pope, freshman Brianna DeSanto, and junior Nevaeh Lorjuste. That relay finished third overall while putting up a top New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) time of 3:55.78.

“I feel really good about my performance,” Lodge said. “I’m happy with my time in the 400, especially with the conditions.”

Junior Anna Sasse also put up a huge performance as she won the 3000m steeplechase while putting up a PR time of 11:19.59.

Sasse is very happy with her performance, especially in such a tough event.

“I was happy with my PR time,” Sasse said. “Steeple can be very difficult so I’m happy I achieved what I did in it. It can be a lot and overwhelming, but I like to view it as a good workout and I enjoy it. I would love to get to nationals in this event.”

Freshman Emily Zanni also recorded a time of 11:42.48 in the 3000m Steeplechase which would mark a top-five NJAC time.

For the throwers, senior Grace Vit put up a PR in the shot with a throw of 11.34m. Fifth year Izzy Deal won the javelin with a throw and came in second in the shot.

After putting up another great performance as a team, both Lodge and Sasse feel great about the team’s performance and are very optimistic about this season as a whole.

“I feel really good about our performance,” Lodge said. “We had so many girls make huge contributions in the meet, and running the 4×400 relay has been great.”

“The team did and always does very well,” Sasse added. “We were ranked pretty high in our region as well, so that’s very nice to know. We’re right up in the mix.”

This meet continues what has been a great season for the Profs, and they look to continue their success at the two-day Larry Ellis Invitational in Princeton next Friday and Saturday.

