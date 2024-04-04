Chilling adventures await in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” – The Spengler Family returns

Something strange has returned to the neighborhood, and everyone’s favorite ghost fighters and heroes are back in a brand-new movie! Celebrating 40 years of the “Ghostbusters” franchise, Sony Studios introduces the fourth movie of the original films with a subfilm that everyone has forgotten about, calling it, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” Released in movie theaters on March 24, 2024, audiences were introduced to a legend that sends literal shivers down everyone’s spines.

Legends tell of an ancient artifact that holds a very frightening ghost, one that holds the power to control a full army of ghosts. This ancient evil has the power to kill with literal fear itself. If this artifact is destroyed or someone can unlock it and release this ancient evil, the world as we know it will be looking at a second ice age, with people freezing to death, not metaphorically!

Audiences follow the story of the Spengler Family continuing their jobs as Ghostbusters. After recatching and stopping Gozer in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the family moved back to New York City, protecting the citizens from all the strange and unusual happenings of paranormal activity. However, what happens when the Ghostbusters get threatened with losing their jobs, and their homes in the face of a serious threat lurking in the dark? The mayor of New York City hopes to finally do what the original mayor from “Ghostbusters” couldn’t; shut them down for good!

Actress Mckenna Grace and actor Finn Wolfhard return as Phoebe and Trevor Spengler with Paul Rudd and Carrie Cood as Mr. Gooberson and Callie Spengler. After the events of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” audiences see the connection between the characters and their “family dynamic” and their lives together in the big city living in the firehouse from the original movies.

In this film, we are also introduced to new ghosts such as “The Possessor,” a ghost that can possess any innominate object like a television or a vacuum cleaner. It’s a very tricky ghost that can be extremely hard to catch. However, in honor of the 40th anniversary of the franchise, we are reintroduced to multiple ghosts from the original film. Dan Akyroyd returns as original ghostbuster Ray Stanz, but meets back up with the Library Ghost! Also, Trevor encounters a very familiar ghost as seen in the trailer. Everyone’s favorite green, hungry, and slimy ghoul makes his return, Slimer!

The Ghostbusters are going to need a lot more help to vanquish this new ancient evil once and for all, but where will they find reinforcements who know how to fight ghosts? How about Dr. Peter Venkmen played by Bill Murray and Winston Zeddemore played by Ernie Hudson? Or even everyone’s favorite receptionist for the original Ghostbusters, Janine Melenitz played by Annie Potts? Even though their characters have retired from the ghost-hunting business, audiences witness how lively and spectacular the actors are still going strong!

With this new evil entity causing havoc in the neighborhood, with things not looking good, “who you gonna call?” If it’s the Ghostbusters, they are ready to heed the call and take it down because they say, “We believe you!” Go see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in movie theaters everywhere now!

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @thewhitatrowan or email the.whit.arts@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

