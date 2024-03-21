Zarcaro: March Madness predictions

With the March Madness bracket set in stone and the tournament beginning on Thursday, March 21, here are some of my favorite teams in the tournament, as well as some upset picks:

First round upsets:

Coming off a historic run to the Elite 8 last year, do not be shocked if No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s knock out No. 2 seed Tennessee. Even with a new coach coming in this season, they are keeping the same style of offense that pushed them last year.

Coming in as a No. 11 seed, Oregon and their strong style of defense will simply out-power No. 6 seed South Carolina’s offense. While having similar team stats offensively, Oregon has the edge on the defensive side. Averaging over seven steals per game and 3.6 blocks per game will be too much for the Gamecocks to handle.

Sticking with another No. 11 seed, I see Duquesne having a similar run as Oregon this year. Having a historic coach in Keith Dambrot, who is retiring at the end of the season, the Dukes have something to play for this tournament. They have similar offensive stats as No. 6 seed BYU but their defensive strategy will be too much to handle for the Cougars. The Dukes are a pest on the defensive end, averaging over seven steals and four blocks per game on the season.

Fresh off their hottest streak of the season, the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack will be ready for the No. 6 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders this week. NC State, coming off five victories in five straight days also just secured a regional championship. As for Texas Tech, they are in the midst of a horrible slump in comparison to their standards. Since Jan. 30, the Red Raiders have went just 6-7.

Predictions for who will make it far:

After winning the championship last season, it is a shock to no one that UConn is once again a No. 1 seed. The Huskies possess it all; elite floor spacing, good rebounding, and standout rim protection. Donovan Clingan had a big tournament last season and is currently averaging over two blocks per game. For their defense to not skip a beat when the tournament starts, Clingan will have to perform like he did all season at the rim, and I think he will excel in that role.

With arguably the best shooting offense in the tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats have put forth an offense all season long that teams simply cannot stop. On the season, they have shot an astounding 41 percent from behind the three-point line. Rob Dillingham will be a big factor in Kentucky’s success in the tournament. As the Wildcat’s season has progressed, you have seen Dillingham’s role slowly increase. He is their most explosive player and I think he is going to have a big-time March.

A complete team from top to bottom, Arizona is poised to make a big run this season. Elite finishing at the rim, mixed in with solid shooting, and defense. Expect big games out of Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson. Two seniors who bring leadership, experience, and elite shooting from anywhere on the floor. Paulius Murauskas is a freshman who I expect to have a big tournament. Coming over from Lithuania, Murauskas has been playing at a professional level since 2019.

Who I think is going to win it all:

Arizona vs. Kentucky

Kentucky’s offensive firepower and defensive rotations will be too much for Arizona to handle. Ugonna Onyenso will put too much pressure on the Wildcats. Top to bottom, this Kentucky team has no weakness on any side of the ball. Rob Dillingham’s explosiveness and shooting ability will prove costly for Arizona’s defense and he will show why he is a consensus top pick in this year’s NBA draft.

