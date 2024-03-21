Schaller: NHL trade deadline guide

The NHL trade deadline is always special for people who are avid hockey fans. Seeing your favorite team acquire players to improve is compelling. Follow along as I reveal the most important trades that occurred during the trade deadline.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights acquired right-winger Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals. Washington received two draft picks from Vegas: a 2024 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick. Mantha has 34 points this season, posting 20 goals and 14 assists across 56 games with Washington.

🔄 TRADE ALERT 🚨



The Golden Knights have acquired forward Anthony Mantha from Washington in exchange for a 2024 2nd round pick and a 2026 4th round pick. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 5, 2024

One of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers added four-time All-Star right-winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators. The Panthers sent a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick and a 2025 third-round choice. Tarasenko has 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 57 games this season.

See you in South Florida, Vladimir Tarasenko! 🌴



The #NHLTradeDeadline is Friday at 3p ET. pic.twitter.com/dd1ZKUmNrg — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche landed an important piece for their defense as they acquired Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Ryan Johansen and a 2025 conditional first-round pick. Walker contributed 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 63 games for Philadelphia, who placed Johansen on waivers Wednesday.

We have acquired defenseman Sean Walker and a fifth-round draft pick in 2026 from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Ryan Johansen and a first-round selection in 2025. pic.twitter.com/0kZVJNBNIh — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 6, 2024

Another big move from the Colorado Avalanche, as they look to solve their second-line center dilemma by acquiring Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabers, in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram. Mittelstadt has recorded 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 62 games this season, while Byram has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 55 games.

Swapping places. 🔀



The @Avalanche have traded Bowen Byram to the @BuffaloSabres in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt!



The #NHLTradeDeadline is Friday at 3p ET. pic.twitter.com/t2PZ399zmB — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2024

One of the most significant moves made at the deadline is the three-team trade between the Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lighting, and Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers secured forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Ducks, along with goalie prospect Ty Taylor and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Lightning. Tampa Bay received a 2026 fourth-round pick from Edmonton, while the Ducks received a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 conditional fifth-round pick. Henrique has 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 60 games and Carrick has 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in 61 games. Ty Taylor, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, has yet to make his NHL debut.

Making moves. 🕺



Adam Henrique is headed to the @EdmontonOilers!



The #NHLTradeDeadline is Friday at 3p ET. pic.twitter.com/kpBSv5VbEy — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2024

However, that wasn’t the only three-team trade that was made at the deadline. The Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames, and Philadelphia Flyers were involved in a trade that sent defenseman Noah Hanifin to Vegas. The Flames received a 2025 first-round pick, defenseman Daniil Miromanov, and a 2025 conditional third-round pick from Vegas. The Knights sent a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Flyers. Hanifin has 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games this season. Miromanov has no points in four games this season and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 29 NHL regular-season games, all with the Golden Knights.

🔄 TRADE DETAILS 🚨



To Vegas: Noah Hanifin

To Calgary: Daniil Miromanov, a 1st round pick & a conditional 3rd round pick

To Philadelphia: VGK’s 2024 5th round pickhttps://t.co/m6ig6SsIAZ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 7, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets made an important trade to sure up their line depth as they acquired right winger Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils. The Jets sent a 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to New Jersey. Toffoli has 44 points (26 goals, 18 assists) in 61 games this season.

Next stop: Winnipeg 🛩️



Tyler Toffoli (@tytoff16) has been traded to the @NHLJets!



The #NHLTradeDeadline is today at 3p ET. pic.twitter.com/F28FLMNwrn — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights are clearly hunting to go back-to-back as they traded for All-Star center Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks. The Knights sent forward David Edstorm and a 2025 first-round pick to the Sharks. The Knights also acquired third-round picks in 2025 and 2027. Hertl led the Sharks with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 48 games this season.

MAJOR TRADE 🫡



Tomas Hertl is heading to Vegas! ⚔️ #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/OLfy6dJwnd — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

