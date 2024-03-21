Izzy Deal breaks a school record in a successful weekend for Rowan women’s outdoor track and field

With the spring season getting into full swing, the Rowan women’s outdoor track team put on a great performance at the Emory Spring Break Classic, placing eighth out of 18 teams.

Fifth-year Izzy Deal carried her momentum from the indoor season into the outdoor one, as she broke the outdoor school shot put record with a mark of 13.22 meters. As a result, she was named as the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Field Athlete of the Week. Deal also placed second in the hammer throw, with Lexi Bey not far behind in fifth.

Fellow fifth-year Kat Pedersen also finished sixth in the 200 meters with a new PR time of 25.61. That performance paved the way for her selection as the NJAC Track Athlete of the Week. Freshman Mya Walker was also selected as the NJAC Rookie of the Week after her performances in the 100 (12.60) and 200 (26.50) meter races.

Seniors Amanda McNally and Cammy Wright both recorded new PRs in the 1500-meter race, with times of 4:53.32 and 4:55.44, respectively.

This performance meant a lot for McNally, who has dealt with a lot of adversity over the last year.

“I was really ecstatic about my performance,” McNally said. “I had really bad amenia last year and had no idea. I was running times that weren’t even near my PR. This is my first new PR since [my] sophomore year, so it was really amazing to do that. Being able to break five [minutes] was something really special to me.”

McNally also has big aspirations for the 4×800 relay.

“The 4×8 relay is really strong,” McNally said. “I think we might be able to qualify for the Penn relay. It’s been a dream of mine to run it so that would be really cool.”

Wright also has some big aspirations for herself and the team and is feeling confident the team can go far.

“For myself, I really want to work on and improve my 5k time,” Wright said. “As a team, we’re going to have a lot of PRs this season. We are going to be a force to be reckoned with at NJACs.

Next up for the Profs is a home meet at Richard Wackar Stadium for the Oscar Moore Invitational. They will also be doing a community run to honor their former head coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson, as he retired from his position last fall.

“It will be very nice to be at home,” Wright said. “We’ll be able to pack a lot of energy. We’re doing a community mile run in honor of Ringo as well. I think everyone is well prepared and it should be a great weekend.”

