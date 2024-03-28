Damarion Potts: A star in the making for Rowan men’s track and field

It would be an understatement to say that Damarion Potts’ impact has been felt ever since the winter season for Rowan men’s track and field. The standout freshman qualified for nationals in the high and long jumps in his first collegiate action.

Potts’ performance and ability to translate his high school success to the next level shines light on his work ethic, which is something his coaches have taken notice of.

“He put in a lot of hard work and was able to make nationals in two events,” head coach Dustin Dimit said. “It was something we expected he would be able to do because he was a high-level high school athlete. That transition doesn’t always go well, but he was able to balance all the demands of college with what it takes to be an athlete at that level, it’s really a great start to his career here.”

Potts couldn’t be more pleased with his first collegiate season up to this point, as he got the chance to show that he was ready to take the leap, and not only compete but win early and often with better competition around him.

“I think I did pretty well for my first season as a collegiate athlete,” Potts said. “I definitely lived up to my name and everything like that. Coming in as a true freshman and making it all the way to nationals despite getting hurt, I think I did pretty well.”

Moving into the outdoor season, the goals and expectations will only rise for Potts, as he’s confident that he’s not only a national competitor, but a contender to take home first place at nationals.

“Definitely going to nationals, but I got even bigger dreams to win it,” Potts said. “I want to PR and do everything I need to do to stay healthy and have a great season.”

It’s not just Potts’ abilities on the rubber that stand out to his coaches and teammates, as he’s already showing leadership qualities by putting his teammates first.

“He’s a great teammate,” Dimit said. “He wants to help his teammates get better, and he wants to help bring other athletes here. He’s a big team player, it’s an individual sport, but he’s a guy that wants to see everyone do well and help achieve the team goals as well.”

As much as track and field seems like an individual sport, it is far from it. You can see with this team at practice that they all lift each other up, and that there’s a high level of competition between them every day that inspires the entire team. Potts is quickly becoming a critical aspect of that and is beginning to realize what it means to be an athlete for Rowan.

“I definitely think I’m becoming a well-respected athlete on this team,” Potts said. “I’m definitely on the way to becoming a leader. I’m becoming a person that anyone on the team can come to, whether it’s to work on different things for jumping, or even athletics wise, I’m a person who is there now.”

After a cancelation for the Oscar Moore Invitational last weekend, Potts will participate in his first collegiate outdoor meet at the Danny Curran Invitational in Chester, Pennsylvania this weekend.

