Rowan women’s indoor track and field shines at the NJAC Championships

This past Monday, Feb. 19, the Rowan women’s indoor track team shined with an astounding second-place finish at the NJAC Championships in Staten Island, NY. The team finished with 138 points, trailing only Stockton who finished with 198 points.

A school record was broken by the Profs at the 4×200 relay with a new record time of 1:41.61. The relay featured fifth-year Kat Pedersen, junior Nevaeh Lorjuste, junior Molly Lodge, and junior Jasmine Pope.

According to Lorjuste, this relay group went into the meet feeling very confident, and the group is now hungry to break the new record they set.

“We went into it knowing we were going to succeed,” Lorjuste said. “I feel happy that we met our expectations and we are very confident that we will break the record again.”

The four relay runners also strived in their own respective events as Lorjuste set a new indoor PR for herself in the 400 with a time of 56.82, which led to a second-place finish. Lodge finished third in the 400 while also setting a new PR for herself in the 60m final with a time of 7.79. Pedersen placed fifth in the 400 while Pope finished sixth. Pope also had a great performance in the 200 finishing second overall.

Other standout performances came from junior Gloria Hughes, who finished third and set a new season’s best time in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.42. Fifth-year Amanthy Sosa Caceres placed fifth overall in the long jump and set a new PR for herself as well with a jump of 5.05m.

For the throwers, fifth-year Izzy Deal put on another great performance in both the shot put and the weight throw. She finished first in the shot with a throw of 13.42 meters. She also set a new PR in the weight throw while placing second with a throw of 15.24 meters.

Deal feels satisfied with herself for how she performed and with her mindset while in the meet.

“I was satisfied with my performance for the most part, especially since I was feeling under the weather,” Deal said. “I did my best focusing on each single throw and not the mistakes I made. My family was there supporting me and it was a lot of fun with them and the team.”

Deal says the team is content with the second-place finish but is still hungry for growth and improvement.

“We’re satisfied with how we did as a team,” Deal said. “We’re still a small team, so to rack up that many points is great. We’re satisfied with ourselves while still being hungry to get better. I just want to have fun and continue to be grateful for another opportunity to compete. Good things are coming.”

On deck for the Profs is a last chance meet on Feb. 23. According to Lorjuste, the team’s expectations are high for that meet, as well as for the rest of the season.

“Our expectation is to keep running consistently,” Lorjuste said. “We just want to continue to place in the top 5, have fun, and represent Rowan the best we can.”

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

