Rowan women’s indoor track and field shines at the FastTrack Last Chance Meet

The Rowan women’s track team took on the FastTrack Last Chance Meet this past Friday. The team had a load of standout performances to add to the momentum they’ve built up as they creep closer to the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference (AARTFC).

Brianna DeSanto had a great performance in the 60 meters with a time of 8.31 which was also a season-best for her. Gianna Burgio and Ally Wernik both recorded new PRs in the 800 meters, with times of 2:19.63 and 2:19.48 respectively. Amanthy Sosa Caceres also reached a new top mark in the long jump, with a jump of 5.25 meters.

In the 200 meters, a new indoor PR was accomplished by Brooke Driver with a time of 27.44. Grace Vit, who had a great performance at NJACs, continued her strong momentum at the Last Chance Meet in the shot put, with a throw of 11.02 meters.

Molly Lodge had a huge day as well, reaching the top-25 in Division III and setting a new indoor PR in the 400 with a time of 57.36. Lodge is feeling accomplished with her recent performance, and is hungry to continue this momentum at regionals.

“I was absolutely thrilled to run that time,” Lodge said. “I have been feeling I can accomplish this and I was really happy to put it all together.”

As far as how the team performed, Wernik is very proud of her performance in the 800, as well as the team’s overall performance. She is feeling very optimistic heading into regionals and nationals.

“I was really happy with how the race went,” Wernik said. “It’s nice to go out there and have fun with my teammates. Everyone accomplishing our goals together was awesome.”

Heading into regionals, Lodge is feeling confident in herself and the team.

“The team has been really strong,” Lodge said. “We have more girls going to regionals than ever since I’ve been a part of the team. Having that many girls shows that we have been getting stronger and stronger and this will be the ultimate opportunity to show it off.”

One event Lodge is passionate about is the 4×400 relay. Lodge feels this relay group can make a huge statement at regionals and qualify for nationals.

“I’m really excited by the 4×4. We’re a really strong group and we just want to show off our talents. This relay group has every expectation to be really fast and qualify for nationals.”

With regionals on deck, Wernik is extremely confident in the team and is optimistic about the end of the season’s events.

“For regionals, I just want everyone to have a great day,” Wernik said. “We’re in top shape right now and the coaches are doing a great job preparing us. We just have to stay positive and have a good mindset and everything will come together.”

Next up for the Profs is the AARTFC Championships held at Nazareth College in Rochester, NY, where they will look to make a statement and qualify for nationals.

