Rowan women’s indoor track and field sets multiple new PRs over the weekend

Rowan women’s indoor track and field took on the Metropolitan Championships this past Friday, Feb. 2, in Staten Island, New York. They put up great results, finishing tied for fifth place out of 14 teams with a lot of runners putting up career and season-best performances.

The distance relay team that featured Anna Sasse, Issy Smith, Gianna Burgio, and Amanda McNally put up a season-best time of 12:39.01. In addition, a number of runners put up new PRs in various events.

Sasse accomplished a new PR in the mile run while taking third place overall with a time of 12:39.01. McNally also shined, with a new PR in the 800-meter with a time of 2:20.24. Jasmine Pope stood out in the 200-meter with a new PR time of 25.42. Mia Guerra had a standout performance in the 5000-meter race, placing fifth and accomplishing a new indoor PR with a time of 18:34.48. Nevaeh Lorjuste had a great showing in the 400-meter finishing in second place, while Molly Lodge also had a great performance in the same race, finishing right behind Lorjuste in third place with a new season-best time of 58.47.

Following her exceptional performance, Lodge is feeling motivated to keep up the momentum she has going for herself and wants to keep improving.

“I am 100% motivated to beat that time I set for myself,” Lodge said. “I know I can beat it as I’ve done it outdoors. I feel really great about my most recent performance, especially since I feel like I haven’t been performing up to my standards in January.”

Lodge also has high hopes for the team as a whole this season, as she wants to accomplish big things in her junior year.

“I think as a team, we have a really good shot of getting both relays into nationals,” Lodge said. “Personally, I am really aiming to get into the open 400 for nationals, as the indoor 400 is my best event.”

When you see your teammates accomplishing new PRs and achieving big things, it can have a major impact on the team’s morale. Guerra loves seeing her teammates accomplish their goals and describes how it can also be a way of motivation.

“It definitely helps the team’s morale,” Guerra said. “You see other people PR and that motivates you to do it yourself. It helps morale overall. This is the strongest we’ve been on the distance side, as we have a lot of young girls, and everyone is stepping up. We are all always happy to see each other PR and accomplish big things.”

Guerra also has big goals for the team, as this is the final season of her collegiate career.

“The goal for every season is to win NJACs,” Guerra said. “I would love to see a lot of people qualify for regionals, as we love to see each other succeed, and having a big group of us go would be great.”

The Profs will seek to continue their success in their next two meets, as some members of the squad will be heading up to Boston for the Valentine Invitational on Friday, Feb. 9, while others will be headed back up to New York for the Big Apple Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 10.

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

