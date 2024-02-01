Rowan men’s indoor track and field has successful multi-meet weekend

Now ranked No. 4 nationally in Division III, Rowan men’s indoor track and field showed more positive progress at the Seamus McElligott Invitational at Haverford College and the Columbia University Challenge in New York City over the weekend.

The Profs turned in five more first-place finishes at Haverford. Tyler Raimondi won the pole vault at 4.40 meters. Scott Hubbard took home the 800 meters with a time of 1:57.23. James Coleman prevailed in the 400 meters in 51.86. Michael Lawrence was victorious in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.59. Rounding out the winners was Dominic George in the 60 meters at 7.12.

“We always want to keep getting faster as we go,” head coach Dustin Dimit said. “That’s what our guys are doing, we’re winning events, getting PRs and good experience to help us prepare for more important meets that are coming down the line.”

The high jump group is very young, but freshmen Damarion Potts, Jamile Gantt, and Arrington Rhym all produced well. Potts and Rhym both posted their season-best finishes in New York.

“We knew that would be a strength for us this year,” Dimit said. “Damarion was a high school national champion, so we had a sense he’d be pretty good. We’re excited about that whole group, and same with the hurdlers. The event rankings came out and they’re the best hurdle group in the country. We have four guys that would make nationals in that if it started today. A lot of groups are showing their depth, but that freshman high jump group is one to keep an eye on because they’ll just keep getting better.”

Potts was named New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Field Athlete of the Week for the second time early in the season. His mark of 2.03 meters in the high jump propelled him to the seventh-highest finish in Division III.

“Coming out of high school, this is a new chapter for me,” Potts said. “This is a whole new standpoint in my life. I want to get better each and every day, week, the months and the years to come instead of staying stagnant. Coming in with a young crew and making a big impact means a lot. We get to set the tone, not only for Rowan, but for anyone in the NJAC, and the whole country. We just have to set the foot straight and set the bar high.”

The Profs have definitely been setting their bar high. The mindset is always to get better on this team. The job isn’t finished until there are championships won, and trophies are presented. This mentality is passed from the coaches, through the upperclassmen leaders, down to the freshman, like the promising high jump group.

“It’s very valuable to me to have these coaches and leaders,” Potts said. “I have a new support system as a freshman, and I’m being a part of something bigger than myself, bigger than the team, and bigger than the school. It feels great to have this group of guys and the coaching staff that’s here with me. They’re teaching me, bringing me in, and showing me the ropes.”

Next Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Rowan men’s basketball game, last year’s indoor track team will be presented with their rings for placing top four nationally.

The Profs will compete again on Friday, Feb. 2 at the Metropolitan Championships at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, New York.

“We’re looking to continue to get conference and regional qualifiers, and maybe get a couple of marks to improve on the national list,” Dimit said. “We’re hoping to get that team title, while still getting people some experience to get them ready for the two weeks after that when we go up to Boston with some of our guys. That’s where we broke the national record in the 4×400 last year.”

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

