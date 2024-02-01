Rowan women’s indoor track and field has a weekend filled with both personal and school records

This past weekend, Rowan women’s indoor track and field had a two-day meet at the Dr. Sander Columbia University Challenge which took place at the NYC Armory and also participated in the Seamus McElligott Invitational hosted by Haverford College.

Standout performances at the Columbia University Challenge came from junior Molly Lodge, who had a season-best showing in the 200 meter with a time of 25.83. Junior Anna Sasse also had a very strong showing in the 800 meter, where she accomplished an indoor PR with a time of 2:16.05. She also finished 16th out of 41 runners, a field which included both Division I and II competitors.

Sasse used this as a wake-up call for how strong of a runner she is.

“It feels great to know I can compete at that level,” Sasse said. “To come out strong like that makes me realize how strong I really am.”

In terms of the team as a whole, Sasse feels like it’s a special group that has what it takes to go very far this season, not just because of performance, but also because of how supportive they are of each other.

“My goal for the team is to place high at regionals. We have a really great group this year that can go really far,” Sasse said. “We are all so supportive of each other. When I’m running, I really feel like I’m supported by the other girls which helps motivate me. We have all been together for a long time and the best part of this team is being able to watch everybody improve over the years.”

At Haverford, there were standout performances from junior Gloria Hughes, freshman Ally Wernik, and senior Amanda McNally.

Hughes accomplished a new PR in the long jump with a length of 4.78 meters and came out on top in the high jump with a mark of 1.35 meters. Wernik placed first in the mile run with a time of 5:20.47 and fourth overall in the 800 meter with a time of 2:25.43. McNally also found success in the mile run, hitting a PR while finishing second overall with a time of 5:22.56.

Rowan history was made at Haverford by fifth-year thrower Izzy Deal, who broke the school shot put record with a throw of 13.05 meters, breaking the previous record of 13.00, one that was held since 2014. This continues Deal’s amazing season, as she was also just named the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Women’s Indoor Track & Field Field Athlete of the Week.

Senior thrower Grace Vit also had a strong performance in the shot put, throwing 10.93 meters.

This close-knit group had a lot of strong performances this past weekend, and they will look to keep up the momentum on Feb. 2 at the Metropolitan Championships.

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

