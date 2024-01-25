Meet the fearless leader of the Rowan MMA Club

If you ever wanted to learn how to defend yourself, then the Rowan MMA Club is the place to be.

Immediately, you will be introduced to the president of the club, Spencer Jordan. Jordan is in his junior year at Rowan University, and the Belmar native enjoys playing and writing music while also being a survival skill practitioner. Although Spencer savors multiple hobbies, his passion is MMA.

Jordan joined the Rowan MMA Club two years ago with a plethora of experience in the MMA world. He worked his way up from the bottom to the top of the mountain with his hard work and dedication.

“I was just the most qualified because I trained the most outside the club,” Jordan said.

Since being appointed president, Jordan’s persistent leadership and ability to motivate have helped a lot of people grow in the Rowan MMA Club.

“I think he does a really good job of getting everyone amped up,” said Gordon Nelson, a member of the club. “My first day that I showed up last year, he kinda threw me straight into the fire. And he sparred with me when I was a beginner who’s never done anything. And he kinda beat my ass a little bit. So after that, I was in the gym training to kill him for like a week, hitting a heavy bag. I don’t think I’ve ever been that motivated to hurt someone. If you told me that he’d be my roommate a year later, I would never have believed it.”

Jordan claims his greatest quality as the president of the club is his tenacity.

“Tenacious, tenacious. It’s unique and I’m unique, that’s a unique word to use and I feel like I’m unique,” Jordan said. “I feel like I’m a very, you know, I have a go-getter attitude and I feel like that is infectious to everybody else, and I really try to do everything I do in my life at 100 percent.”

Spencer’s ability to teach new members is something that he learned from his head coach, Brian Wright, owner of “Killer B Combat Sports Academy.”

“He does a really good job at teaching new people and experienced people as well,” Nelson said. “A lot of what he teaches comes from his main coach, Brian.”

As a fighter, Jordan’s strong suit is kickboxing, which is something that Jordan tries to hone in on when he trains during club meetings. However, he has an area of his game that he is continuing to work on.

“My bread and butter is my kickboxing. So that’s what I’m always perfecting and adjusting,” Jordan said. “However, my weak point would be grappling. And so, I do try to fill in the gaps in my grappling when I can, because I want to be a good all-around fighter.”

His expertise in teaching people has brought out a sense of pride and satisfaction. A moment that stuck out for Jordan was when the MMA Club achieved wins during the Grappling Industries.

“We had so many people getting submissions that I didn’t even expect to win their matches,” Jordan said. “So I was really proud of my team that year. I was proud of myself because I got some of my first wins that year. A lot of people’s skills came out of the woodwork, and that was one of those days where it showed how doing the work pays off.”

Spencer’s standout leadership will allow the Rowan MMA Club to continue achieving its goals and help individuals become great fighters in the future.

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

