Delaware Blue Coats get key contributions throughout in win over Wisconsin Herd

In a game in which the Blue Coats were missing three of their best players Terquavion Smith, Kenneth Lofton Jr, and Ricky Council IV, the team was still able to take the win in a game that saw Delaware dominate throughout the majority of the game.

The Blue Coats won by a score of 115-103 improving their record to 6-4 and find themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference G-League standings as a result. With the Herd’s loss, they are stuck in the jumbled middle of the east with only a .500 record.

Smith, Lofton Jr., and Council missed the game after traveling with the Philadelphia 76ers, with Council and Smith both getting playing time.

“We are so happy for them,” Head Coach Mike Longabardi said. “Both of those guys are big-time, they are hoopers. To watch them go out there and play, we are just so happy to watch them play.”

Even though Longabardi was happy for his guys getting a shot at the NBA, he was faced with a tough challenge, as he only had nine players he could use in this game against the Herd. He needed players who usually have lesser roles to answer the call step up.

Darius Bazley and Jeff Dowtin Jr. answered that call. Throughout the early part of the game, the team used Darius Bazley as an offensive hub. It felt like almost every possession Bazley would have touched the ball on the offensive end of the floor.

The Blue Coats kept getting the ball to Bazely at the top of the key where he drove into the lane and then kicked out to an open teammate from three, or he would just take the open three himself. Bazley would go on to finish the game with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

While Bailey was operating, Dowtin Jr. was able to take advantage of the open space Bazley’s gravity commanded. Dowtin Jr. shot four for nine from three-point range. When Bazley was out Dowtin Jr. was also able to get to most of the spots he wanted and score finishing with 22 points, but he also had a nice passing game finishing with five assists.

“We are just trying to use everyone to the best of their ability,” Longabardi said. “What we did in practice translated into the game. I feel like Bazley and Jeff Dowtin Jr. really set the tone for us tonight.”

The defense was the other key to the game. No player represented that better throughout the game than Aminu Mohammed off the bench. Mohammed would come off the bench and get two blocks in 22:57 time.

“Next man-up mentality,” Mohammed said. “Coach has always said and preached. One man down, the next one should get up. That is the way we are as a team, we are ready to take advantage of every opportunity.”

He would also make a lot of hustle plays for the team having an astounding 11 offensive rebounds for the team. He would finish with a career-high 16 rebounds along with 16 points, good enough for a double-double for the Georgetown alumni.

“I know my team needed me to bring it all out there tonight,” Mohammed said. “I take a lot of pride in my rebounding. That is my mentality to go out there and create second chances for my teammates. This help puts us in a position to win.”

The Blue Coats face the Herd on a back-to-back and then will be on the road for three consecutive games where they are looking to overtake the College Park Skyhawks for first place in the East.

