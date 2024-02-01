Editorial: Whit editors share their unconventional ideas of success

Colleges across the country, including Rowan University, preach the idea that obtaining a degree will bring success to an individual. But, what does success mean? In a university setting, you may hear professors and faculty alike asserting that having a degree will lower your chances of unemployment and increase your chances of obtaining financial stability. There are several studies proving these ideas true, but what universities fail to do is teach students that life is more than having a degree. In other words, being successful doesn’t always mean what the majority believe.

The Whit Staff believes that success is defined by the individual and should not be limited to only earning a degree. Being successful includes a variety of elements: ranging from having a degree to running a business to simply waking up and completing another day.

For this editorial, The Whit editors share their unconventional ideas of success.

Victoria McGivern, Editor-in-Chief: “To me, success is being content with yourself. The world is an organic place where everything is happening. I have learned to accept situations and make the best of them. Having the ability to accept and process what is and has happened to you is truly empowering.”

Abigail Twiford, Managing Editor: “Since journalism is basically my life, I’d say I consider every finished article or project to be a huge success. Also, every article gets me closer to my goal of getting 100 pieces published before I graduate. On a personal level, with how bad my social anxiety used to be, the fact that I’ve created a large circle of great friends and that I’m able to get out and ask people questions for my work as a journalist are also huge successes for me.”

Madison Miller, News Editor: “My idea of unconventional success would be being fulfilled, whether that’s being fulfilled by your career, your relationships, or just getting a coffee in the morning. Gratitude also plays a really big part in how successful you are because if you’re grateful for where you are right now, it only opens doors to opportunities that you haven’t seen yet. I think that in college, we get so caught up in what comes next, but the key to true success is to be present, do your best everyday, and to be grateful that you have an opportunity to grow.”

Elena Laughton, Features Editor: “I think success is being able to pursue any of your dreams or goals at any point of your life and having the knowledge and wisdom that it’s never too late to pursue new ideas and adventures. To me success is being able to constantly grow and gain new experiences.”

Sylent Michaels, Opinion Editor: “Success to me is simply being proud of myself for all that I do. In a world where we work grueling hours for most of our lives, the best success to have is that. I also want to write a book one day.”

Al Harmon, Arts & Entertainment Editor: “Success is being content and happy. Everyone’s goals and achievements look different and what we see as ‘success’ is always changing. Rather you become the next president tomorrow or live your life in a condo painting everyday is up to you. Make success what you want it to be, not what society deems it to be.”

Nick Rizzo, Co-Sports Editor: “To me, success is believing that I gave it my all in everything I do. Whether that’s in work, relationships, or life in general. No matter what the final result is, as long as I believe I gave it my all and didn’t leave anything on the table, I can be content with the outcome.”

Drew Peltzman, Multimedia Editor: “I believe success is the fulfillment along one’s life journey, no matter the form it comes in. Whether it be a monetary journey, spiritual journey, or a journey specific to you, success is the feeling one gets when fulfilling a goal in their journey.”

Nicholas Wiley, Associate-Multimedia Editor: “Try to be in as many situationships as possible, keep your options open kids. Kachow!”

Sarah Shockey, Productions Editor: “Getting to a place in your life where you are happy with where you ended up. To me, success isn’t about monetary things or landing that dream job because even if you do get those things, it doesn’t necessarily mean you are happy. Whether that be moving to the city you always wanted to live in, bettering your mental health, working to better yourself, or traveling to a place you always wanted to go, success isn’t necessarily an award given out, but a feeling gained when you feel happy with where you are.”

Owen O’Brien, Copy Desk Chief: “Success is an emergent property of consistency. It’s stacking enough failures and middling results on top of each other that you end up where you want to be. It’s resigning yourself to the practice of constant self-improvement.”

Rianna Moses, Copy Editor: “Success to me means genuinely being happy with everything you have accomplished so far whether it is academically, socially, or emotionally. It is something that happens unknowingly as you will only feel it through time.”

Bryant Lopez, Copy Editor: “Remember to have peace of mind.”

For comments/questions about this story, DM us on Instagram @thewhitatrowan or email thewhit.opinioneditor@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

