President Houshmand becomes a member of New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

This past December, Rowan President Ali Houshmand was elected to the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce focuses on the growth and interests of business owners from a wide range of industries, allowing businesses to make connections. President Houshmand is one of three members representing the higher education field.

Nine board members were elected this December, including Michael Alan Bernstein, Interim President of The College of New Jersey, Aiysha (AJ) Johnson, CEO & Executive Director of the New Jersey Society of CPAs, Jaclyn Kator, Regional Vice President of External Affairs at AT&T, Steven M. Klein, Chairman and CEO of Northfield Bank, Dr. Teik C. Lim, President of the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Michael Munoz, Market President of AmeriHealth New Jersey, Melissa J. Orsen, President of SJI Utilities and Senior Vice President of South Jersey Industries, and Thomas W. Scott, President and CEO of CentraState Health Care System.

Via an email from the Communications Manager of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Scott Goldstein, the president and CEO of the N.J. Chamber, Thomas Bracken, welcomed the new board members.

“Each of them brings a wealth of business experience that will strengthen our Board and help us achieve our goal of growing New Jersey’s economy and making the state more affordable for everyone,” said Bracken.

According to the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, as a member, President Houshmand will have the opportunity to network, be a part of educational programs, and have access to discounts on business products, IT services, professional photography/video services, and recruiting services. Other benefits of membership include attending statewide networking events, pro-business and economic growth policy advocacy, and access to the NJ Chamber member directory.

“Chambers of commerce play a vital role in the economic prosperity of the state. Through my membership, Rowan is exposed to some of the largest employers in the state and we, in turn, get great insights to trends and the business community’s needs,” said Houshmand via an email from Vice President for University Relations Joe Cardona.

