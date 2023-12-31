Morillo: Don’t count the Bills out just yet

The Buffalo Bills might be the best team in the AFC.

Before the start of the season, the Bills had the third-best odds of winning the Super Bowl, but now, heading into Week 16 and their record sitting at 8-6, those odds have dropped to the seventh-best. Although they are seventh in title odds, they are fourth among AFC teams, with just the Dolphins (10-4), Chiefs (9-5) and Ravens (11-3) ahead of them.

Buffalo has already beaten Miami this year by 28 points, as well as Kansas City at Arrowhead by three. They’ve yet to play Baltimore, but with the season-ending injuries to Mark Andrews and Keaton Mitchell, the Ravens aren’t the dominating force they once were.

Buffalo started the year rough with losses to the New York Jets and the Patriots, but since the firing of former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, they are 3-1 and have fixed one of their most glaring issues: the run game.

Besides Josh Allen, the Bills saw little to no production on the ground. However, since Dorsey’s firing, Buffalo has unleashed running back James Cook, who has averaged 88.3 rushing yards, 52.8 receiving yards, and 5.2 yards per carry since week 11. That is 20 more rushing yards, 30 more receiving yards, and one more yard per carry compared to the first 10 weeks under Dorsey.

With the hard decline amongst AFC teams because of injuries, Buffalo has a great chance to come out on top. The Chiefs are averaging 22 points per game and do not have a true number-one wide receiver. The Dolphins have yet to beat a team over .500, and the Ravens only have one playoff win with Lamar Jackson at the helm. The Bills can still take the AFC East, and if they make the playoffs relatively healthy, they will be a hardout.

