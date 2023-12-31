Delaware Blue Coats can’t overcome Long Island Nets three-point performance

In what was their last game before the G League Showcase Cup, the Delaware Blue Coats were hoping to pick up a win before the start of the big event. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as they fell to the Long Island Nets in a 125-117 loss.

The story of the game was the Nets’ ability to shoot from three, shooting 58 percent from behind the arc. The Blue Coats would go on a run, but then the Nets would hit a three. Armoni Brooks was the standout for the Nets with 22 points and five three pointers made. He only missed one three throughout the game.

“They shot really well,” head coach Mike Longabardi said. “That is not usually a 58 percent shooting team. Some of them we got to guard better. But you have to play the percentages. Tonight they did not work out in our favor.”

The Blue Coats struggled with consistency. This was true for Terquavion Smith, who had a very weak first quarter for his standards, only scoring six points. He scored 11 in the second, a lot closer to what he has been averaging throughout the season.

On the other hand you had someone like Ricky Council IV, who has been thriving throughout the season, and is currently fifth in scoring for the G-League. He made a game high six threes and had a game high in points with 32. Council was also one of the only players to shine on the defensive end.

The Blue Coats only had a nine person rotation throughout the game. This left the team playing a bit more fatigued than usual. Part of the reason why they were playing short handed was because of David Duke Jr., who recently signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. But with the limited opportunity, this created a new opportunity for Aminu Mohammed, who got his third start in a row after the Duke Jr. signing.

“Right now with David getting the two-way from San Antonio,” Longabardi said. “We gave Aminu the opportunity. He cuts, plays with energy, and crashes the boards.”

Mohammed is one of the few Blue Coats returning from last year’s championship winning squad. So far this season, he’s averaging 4.6 points per game, but the Nigerian native also does all the little things you like to see in young players. He hustles, rebounds, and plays good defense.

”It means a lot to me,” Mohammed said. “Coming up I always started, and being in the pros, being given the opportunity, it shows me that I just have to stay ready. You never know when your number is going to be called. You gotta be ready to answer that call when it finally comes.”

The Blue Coats go into the Showcase Cup with a record of 8-6 in the Eastern Conference, good for third in the division. Their first game back from the cup will be on Wednesday, Dec. 27, when they battle the fifth-place Capital City Go-Go at Chase Fieldhouse.

