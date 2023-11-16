Rowan Women’s Cross Country strong season comes to an end at Regionals

Rowan Women’s Cross Country finished off its season strong with a fourth-place finish in the Metro Region during the NCAA Division III Metro Region Championships this past Saturday.

That fourth-place finish puts an end to a very memorable and strong cross country season for the Profs. Despite the team wanting to make nationals, team captain Cammy Wright had nothing but positive thoughts as she wrapped up her cross-country career.

“I felt like that was a great result at regionals,” Wright said. “It’s the best our team has done since 2012. A lot of girls PR’d and everyone gave it their all, which is all you can ask for.”

When reflecting on both her and the team’s performance throughout the season, Wright felt very optimistic.

“I’m really proud of where we’ve come as a team,” Wright said. “Fourth in the region is awesome. I personally had my best season in my four years on the team and I hit times I didn’t think were possible in years prior. Last one, best one.”

Wright managed to get a lot out of cross-country the last four years and each year, got to see the team grow even more.

“What I got out of it is that you’re going to get what you put in,” Wright said. “I got a great team environment and I got to work with two of the best coaches [Derek “Ringo” Adamson and Eric DuBois] I could ask for.”

Wright’s co-captain and teammate Amanda McNally wanted the team to make nationals, but despite the result, she’s still very satisfied with how the season ended.

“We had very high expectations,” McNally said. “Although it didn’t go as planned, with everything we’ve been through this season I’m very proud of everyone and how everyone truly gave it their all.”

McNally is extremely proud of her performance this season as she also defied her own expectations.

“I feel super proud,” McNally said. “This season was an exception to my performance in previous seasons. I defied my own expectations. I’m really proud of the team as we all banded together and everyone ran phenomenally.”

When reflecting on her career, McNally learned a lot from being on the cross-country team and is ecstatic with the person it helped her become.

“I got a lot of life lessons from cross country,” McNally said. “I learned a lot about myself as a person and how to manage my strengths and weaknesses. I was also able to be a pillar of support for others. Ringo taught me so much over the last four years just by learning from all of his life experiences. Most importantly, I learned how strong I actually am.”

The team will now turn their sights to the winter indoor track season and is now even more motivated to have a strong season.

“We’re going into the track season really strong,” Wright said. “We’re going to give NJACs a run for its money.”

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

