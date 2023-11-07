Osterlof: Fantasy Football for the Profs

Creating a fantasy football team is easy, but making it great is an art. The team you begin the season with shouldn’t be the team you finish with. If you want to be successful you must step into the world of trading.

Trades must be made; you can’t shy away from changing your team up. Don’t be afraid to give up too much to get what you need out of a trade.

The players you gather during a trade must be consistent, consistency wins leagues. Each week players are going to underperform, and that’s exactly what leads to a loss for fantasy football managers. Gather the players who score ten-plus points each week no matter who they play.

Previously mentioned players to target:

•Zay Flowers

•Michael Thomas

•Puka Nacua

•James Conner

•Ceedee Lamb

The player I want you to trade for this week is Chris Godwin. Godwin is a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Godwin is always open due to his incredible route-running skills. The starting quarterback for the Buccaneers is Baker Mayfield; that is a plus for Godwin. Mayfield is the type of player that can make positive things happen against any team he’s up against. This duo has been on the same page all year and it’s been absolutely incredible to watch. Get your hands on Godwin and don’t let him go.

Now that I’ve told you who to trade for, let me tell you who to deal away. You may not like to hear this but it’s time to trade D’Andre Swift. Swift is the starting running back for the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift has been playing great all year long; he is ranked as the RB5 for fantasy football in most scoring formats. The problem is that Swift has been extremely injury-prone since entering the NFL in 2020, and the Eagles have been using him heavily all season long. The weather is getting colder and defenders are hitting harder; I fear for the reliability Swift holds moving forward. Don’t wait, trade Swift.

If you’ve read this far I have an exclusive gift for you. Go over to the waiver wire and pick up Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid is the starting tight end on the Buffalo Bills. Kincaid’s teammate is Josh Allen. A generational talent, Allen is the starting quarterback for the team. Allen can make anything happen on the field and he loves to move the football through the air. Kincaid is going to be someone that Allen can throw the football to all season long.

Fantasy football is a game of knowledge, not luck. Tune in next week to see who I’ve got stashed up for you.

What are you waiting for? Go get these guys!

