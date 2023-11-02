Rowan College of South Jersey and Inspira Health create new “Pathway to Nursing Program” for Inspira Health employees

Inspira Health has partnered with Rowan University and Rowan College of South Jersey to create a new program, the “Pathway to Nursing”, which helps Inspira employees get their nursing degrees. The program stemmed from the Premier Partnership that started in 2022 between Inspira and Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ). Inspira employees receive 50% off of tuition from RCSJ through the program.

To join the “Pathway to Nursing” program, students do not have to be a nurse or have any prior nursing experience.

“You can work per diem. You can be part-time… You can be a unit clerk while you’re in your studies,” said Thewantha Torian, the career advancement manager at Inspira. “A lot of the nursing students, what they’ll do before they get their nursing degree, they’ll work in the unit they’re interested in.”

In order to be qualified for the 3+1 program, students need to be enrolled in RCSJ for at least two years. They also have to be accepted into the Nursing program after the first year at RCSJ, to get an Associate’s Degree in Nursing. After they complete the registry exam and become a Registered Nurse (RN), students can apply to get a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and apply for the 3+1 program.

“That’s the standard… when our employees get their RN, the expectation is that they’ll go for their BSN within the next 2 or 3 years,” said Torian.

This program is designed to be a helpful way to introduce new nurses into the workforce. Dr. Susan Hill, the Dean of Nursing and Health Professions at Rowan College of South Jersey, noted that this program is a great way to combat the nursing shortage and help the community.

After becoming an RN, students are able to take a break and come back and continue the 3+1 program if they decide to.

“For the two-year nursing degree, you can stop and get your RN after two years at RCSJ, work for a little while, and then come back and enroll in the 3+1 where you would do your third and fourth year,” said Torian. “Your third year will be at RCSJ, but you’ll be a junior. Then that final year would be at Rowan University where you get your BSN.”

Once students get to their last year at Rowan University, Inspira will pay the full tuition while they get a BSN. As part of the “Pathway to Nursing” Program, upon graduation from nursing school at Rowan University, all students are required to work at Inspira for two years.

“We’re happy to collaborate with Rowan and Inspira and we’re happy to help our students get their degrees,” Dr. Susan Hall said.

