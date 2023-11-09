Gloucester and Rowan law enforcement comment on Halloweekend crime

A shooting and stabbing occurred on different days and at separate locations off campus over the weekend leading up to Halloween. Both incidents are being actively investigated.

According to the Glassboro Police Department’s Facebook page, on Oct. 27 at around 11 p.m., three people were stabbed during a physical altercation at a house near Oakwood and Whitney Avenue.

All injured parties were taken to the hospital and the suspect was arrested and charged the following morning.

“Our job here is to create very fact-specific and focused investigations into incidents that have happened… our goal is obviously to identify people, if they were involved in wrongdoing, who those people were and what would appropriate charges be for their illegal conduct. And we’re still in the process with both of those matters,” said Thomas Gilbert, the acting Chief of Detectives at the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two days later, at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Oct. 29, a shooting occurred on the 300 block of North Main Street. According to the Glassboro Police Department’s Facebook page, after the residents tried to remove someone from their party, an altercation broke out and shots were fired. One person was shot in the foot and transported for medical care.

No reports of arrests or charges have been made in this case, as the case remains under investigation.

Though both of these were off-campus events, the university’s Department of Public Safety has also been involved in the response.

“This university is very concerned for anything that happens to a student on or off campus, especially in the nearby Glassboro area. And that’s why we will put alerts out, sometimes for things that happen off campus like we did for these two incidents. We want to make sure our student body is aware if there’s… a potential harm to their safety, even though it’s not on campus,” said Michael Kantner, the assistant vice president and emergency management coordinator of the Department of Public Safety.

In the wake of this violence, Glassboro Police have made the decision to reestablish the Community Response Unit, which is meant to educate and enforce “Quality of Life” issues, as well as the establishment of a Party Patrol to assist in these efforts.

