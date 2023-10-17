Rowan Women’s Soccer’s offense powers them to a win on Senior Night

Emma DeMaise, Gabby Dean, Sarah Bergan, and Emily Casale all stood on the field before Friday’s game against Ramapo with their parents, portraits, and flowers to celebrate their senior night. They stood facing the crowd and a photographer, probably reflecting on what would be their second-to-last regular season home game for the Profs.

They would make it their most dominant win of the season, with a 7-0 victory over Ramapo. Dean contributed with a goal herself to make her night even sweeter.

“It was awesome to score on my senior night,” Dean said. “We all played well, but scoring is always a plus.”

The early portion of the game was dominated by two players, Olivia Giordano and Mackenzie Clement. Within the first 15 minutes of the game, Giordano had two goals, while Clement had a goal and assisted one of Giordano’s goals.

“I think being in the right place at the right time helped with the assist,” Clement said. “Working together all year long.”

Clement had another two goals in this game, making it a seven-point day for her. Her head coach, Scott Leacott, really likes what he is seeing from her right now.

“She is holding the ball really well for us right now,” Leacott said. “She is being very deceptive. She is doing her job right now. She has a great shot. Over the last couple of games, we have really seen it. She wants to compete and score. The forward’s job is to put the ball in the back of the net or give it to someone else to do it.”

With the team winning by so much, they were able to play some non-starters. Leacott was able to see two young players in action.

“Emily Benson played really well,” Leacott said. “Siena Sowers and Emily Benson are both young and green. I think they are both young and have really established themselves, maybe not earning playing time now, but they have earned future consideration.”

The Profs traditionally play Ramapo very well. With this win, they are now 27-0 all-time against the Roadrunners.

They will have a tougher test in the next game against the New Jersey Athletic Conference leader, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ). TCNJ is also ranked No. 14 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches’ top 25. Rowan has some history with them dating back to last year.

“It’s a team we knocked off last year,” Leacott said. “We ended their season in the playoffs last year. It is a team that went to the final four the year before last year. They returned basically everybody. For us, we have to play really hard, a lot harder than we played tonight. The game is going to be a battle. Every loose ball is going to be a battle. Every possession is going to be a battle. We just have to be motivated to get things done.”

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

