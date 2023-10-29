Rowan Field Hockey puts up five goals in win over Montclair State on Senior Night

The Rowan field hockey team beat its New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) rival Montclair State Red Hawks 5-1 on Saturday, Oct. 21, during their celebration of Senior Day. With the victory, the Profs get their eighth victory of the season and the third in NJAC conference play.

The Profs were in complete control of the game from start to finish, as the team’s energy helped them have their most complete game on the season so far.

“I think it was probably our most complete game that we have ever played all season,” Head Coach Michelle Andre said. ”I thought we needed some really nice things coming out of your backfield. We would finish well on our offensive corners. There were some really good plays throughout the game.”

The Profs backfield played a crucial part in his win. Tess Herman opened up the scoring with a goal that just snuck past the Red Hawks goalie as the first quarter was winding down. This was Herman’s second goal of the season.

After halftime, the Profs seemed to pick up the intensity, as Julia Cavicchio added a goal to the Profs’ lead after just four minutes of play. Then in the fourth quarter, Vanessa DiDonato took matters into her own hands with two goals.

The first one occurred in the opening seconds of the quarter. Montclair State answered that goal back just two minutes later, but DiDonato found the back of the net once again with eight minutes to make it 4-1, and more importantly, ice the game.

“My body just set so many different energies, everyone was hype,” Vanessa DiDonato said. “Everyone was giving good energy throughout the game and after scoring those two goals it felt really good to not just do it for myself but do it for the whole team.”

Amber Powell would close out the game by scoring the Profs fifth and final goal of the game. This was a perfect way to honor the team’s five seniors; Cienna Bosher, Madison DuBois, Aida Ingram, Sarita Marshall, and Abby Riley.

“Senior day is always special. We celebrate the people who have been throughout the program, have put in the hard work no matter what their role are because nobody gets there alone,” Andre said.

The Profs will look to build off of this performance when they take on the No. 6 ranked Salisbury Sea Gulls on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 6:00 p.m.

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @TheWhitSports or email @the.whit.sport@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

