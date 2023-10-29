Morillo: Must-draft players for the 2023-24 fantasy basketball season

The 2023-24 NBA season is right around the corner, it’s time to start planning for your fantasy draft. Although you may know who you want to draft, this list will provide you with four must-draft players who will help you win your league.

Tyrese Haliburton

2022-23 Stats – 20.7 PTS, 10.4 AST, 3.7 REB, 49% FG, 1.6 STL, 2.5 TO, 40 3P%, 87.1% FT

Tyrese Haliburton is looking to build on his 2022-23 season where he was selected as an all-star. With the Pacers projected to win more games, we can expect Haliburton to stuff up the stat sheet with borderline triple-doubles every game. Since coming into the league, Haliburton has increased his points, assists, and free throw percentage per game and is likely to do it again.

Trae Young

2022-23 Stats – 26.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 10.2 AST, 43% FG, 1.1 STL, 4.1 TO, 33.5%, 88.6% FT

With the rumors of James Harden being traded to the Clippers, it is safe to say that Trae Young will take over as the best point guard in the East. Coming off a “down year” where he averaged fewer points per game and a lower three point percentage, he is becoming underrated in fantasy. The Atlanta Hawks are finally in a good position regarding coaching and with Dejounte Murray and Young having a season to play together, you can expect him to pick up where he left off in the 2021-22 season. If the Hawks can win enough games consider Trae Young a dark-horse for the MVP award.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

2022-23 Stats – 18.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 50% FG, 1.7 TO, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK, 35.5 3P%

Ja Morant is going to miss the first 25 games of the NBA season, yet Jaren Jackson Jr still has an average average draft position (ADP) of 34.3. In games without Morant, Jackson Jr. has averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. Until Ja Morant returns Jaren Jackson will be somebody who could single-handedly win you weeks. Assuming he plays well, you could sell high on Jackson Jr. when Morant returns and bring in a more productive center like Bam Adebayo or Karl-Anthony Towns as well.

Devin Vassell

2022-23 Stats – 18.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 43.3% FG, 38.7 3P%, 1.1 STL, 1.5 TO, 0.4 BLK

Devin Vassell is becoming extremely underrated in the fantasy world. The San Antonio Spurs selected generational prospect Victor Wembanyama with the 1st pick in the NBA draft, and because of this Devin Vassell is being forgotten about. Vassell just signed a five year, $135 million contract and is guaranteed to be the focal point of the Spurs’ offense. After scoring 25 points in only 25 minutes against the Houston Rockets in a preseason game it is clear that Devin Vassell is a must-draft player this season.

