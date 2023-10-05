Students and parents enjoy centennial year Family Day



Rowan University is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, the campus was filled with music, food, and games as everyone on campus came together to continue the celebration with families for the one and only Family Day, a part of Rowan’s annual family weekend. Moms, dads, and even grandparents came from all around the tri-state area to help Rowan celebrate.

One parent who came, Jessica Robles, traveled from Brooklyn, New York.

“It’s my niece’s first year here at Rowan, and I am so honored that I get to share this with her,” said Robles.

Another parent, Jennifer Neilio also expressed the importance of the event.

“Being a part of the history of the college and the events of the past 100 years. It’s exciting to be a part of the past and see the shape of the future,” Neilio said.

The event took place at the parking lot next to Richard Wackar Stadium and featured various food trucks, a seating area, and a lengthy row of tables promoting various organizations.

Student clubs and several of the separate colleges within the university came to celebrate as well. 3D printing, The College of Communication and Creative Arts, and the Office of Career Advancement lined the venue with tables offering information and giveaways.

The Wellness Center also came out to give flu vaccines to students, staff, and families as part of Flutober Fest.

Sports teams such as lacrosse and swimming also came to celebrate. Two members of the swim team were singing songs with the rest of their fans, and getting photo ops to celebrate their school’s anniversary. Rowan Men’s Swim team members Henry Lynch and TJ Moderski were hanging out with their teammates partaking in the festivities and encouraging others to join in the fun.

“Rowan’s never been as close as a community as we have this year,” Lynch said. “I feel like we do so many events every weekend and even as a sports team we all come together and we just keep on doing things. I feel like this hundred years is way more special than any other year because we are so connected as a community.”

Moderski also commented about the day.

“It’s just another tradition to be shown here for the 100-year, centennial anniversary. The symbolism of tradition through 100 years, all the ups and downs. This one especially because it’s 100 years that we’ve been through as a whole,” said Moderski

Everyone couldn’t stop showing their Prof Pride and encouraged others to show it as well. Here’s to a successful family weekend and many more Rowan anniversaries to come!

