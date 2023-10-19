HOCO 2023: 13th annual Harvest Festival

On Friday, Oct. 13, Rowan University celebrated homecoming week with the 13th annual Homecoming Harvest Festival on Hollybush Green.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rowan After Hours (RAH) welcomed students, staff, and alumni to the heart of the University’s campus. Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of attractions like carnival games, live music, and food trucks. The Centennial remains at the focus, with this year’s homecoming theme being “Celebrating A Century.”

Several student organizations performed on stage, including the Improfs, the university’s improvisational comedy troupe.

Food vendors in attendance included Aunt Martha’s Famous Funnel Cakes, Dan’s Waffles, Carolina Blue Smokehouse’s “Baby Blue” food truck and T&N Homemade Kitchen.

After celebrating a century on Hollybush Green, Rowan’s Fall Harvest Festival continues to be a welcome addition to the array of homecoming activities that this school provides.

