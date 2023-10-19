From stage to screen, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour creates feelings fans remember “All Too Well”

In the midst of the Taylor Swift renaissance, the pop artist has brought her record-breaking tour to movie theaters, a technical marvel that takes viewers on a spectacular journey through Swift’s nearly two-decade-long music career. The “Swiftie” cultural phenomenon has taken the world by storm, with Swift’s “The Eras Tour” estimated to earn $4.1 billion according to Forbes. The re-recordings of her old albums this past year also proved to be a hit, including the release of “Speak Now: Taylor’s Version” in July with “1989: Taylor’s Version” set to come out on Oct. 27.

Along with the excitement over her dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Swift is at the top of the pop culture conversations in more ways than one. With “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” already the highest-grossing domestic concert film ever according to CNBC, these chart-topping figures further solidify why Swift is cementing herself as one of the greatest to ever do it.

With the film containing footage of three sold-out shows at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, “The Eras Tour” follows a journey through each of Swift’s “eras” in her career, starting with “Lover” and ending with her most recent album Midnights. With the removal of the long transitions and Swift’s many costume changes, the film has a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes. “The Eras Tour” provides a continuous viewing experience without the typical interruptions that come during a live concert. Aside from a surprise section acoustic section, the film was a direct translation of a typical “The Eras Tour” show on screen.

The film also provided an up-close look at Swift in action, with cameras being right next to her as she entertained her sold-out crowds and danced to the beats of some of her most recognizable songs, including “Love Story,” “22,” and “Shake It Off.” “The Eras Tour” also gave fans the chance to hear Swift’s vocals clearly, as the film brought her tone and range to the forefront, something concertgoers couldn’t hear over the crowd.

The editing showcased in “The Eras Tour” was also fantastic, as each clip was put together seamlessly, even though many songs were removed from the movie entirely. With tons of creative room to input visual transitions between each of Swift’s sets, the editing made each era come to life‒creating bright and colorful title cards introducing viewers to the colors and symbols synonymous with a specific era, like a black snake wrapping around the stage for Reputation and a shiny gold waterfall for “Fearless.” Directed by Sam Wrench, who has also made concert documentaries for artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Brandi Carlile, “The Eras Tour” showcased some excellent cinematography.

Aside from the film itself, the movie-going experience was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before. As someone who’s seen Swift live, the experience was almost identical to her actual concert. People of all ages in the theaters were decked out in Swift merchandise or dressed as Swift herself.

Some people were even trading friendship bracelets‒a practice that has become a staple at “The Eras Tour” concerts. While there were some duller moments from the crowd, like during the sets of her indie-style albums “Folklore” and “Evermore”, there weren’t many moments where the crowd was completely silent as everyone, including myself, was singing along with Swift as she went through the setlist. Several more concert traditions made their way into the theater, with people turning their phone flashlights on during the song “Marjorie” and screaming “1, 2, 3, let’s go bitch,” during “Delicate”.

“The Eras Tour” is one of the most unique theater experiences out there, allowing concert attendees to see it all again on the big screen, while also giving first-time viewers a chance to take it all in. Once again proving her massive impact, this film proves that Swift is a generational talent with an unprecedented level of influence and reach. “Long Story Short,” I was “Enchanted” by “The Eras Tour” and if a “Blank Space” happens to appear on your calendar, I say you should “Run” to buy your tickets before it leaves theaters for good.

For comments/questions about this story DM us on Instagram @thewhitatrowan or email the.whit.arts@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

