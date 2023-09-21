Vanessa DiDonato’s hat trick powers Rowan Field Hockey to win over Arcadia

The Rowan Field Hockey continued their winning ways after a 6-2 win over Arcadia University on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium. For the Profs, it was the first time all season that they had won back-to-back games, improving their overall record to 4-2 as a result.

Vanessa DiDonato dominated the game all day, as she led the team in scoring with three goals and one assist. For DiDonato, it was her first hat trick of the season and fourth of her career. DiDonato cites her teammates for her success on the field.

“I feel very good. I think it’s not just an individual part that everyone built on that led to me scoring,” DiDonato said. “So if it was not for my team I feel like I would have never gotten the opportunity to put it on the net.”

The Profs came out of the gate fast, with DiDonato scoring the first two goals inside the first 10 minutes of the game. Arcadia stuck around however and tied the game up at two in the middle of the second quarter.

From there, it was all Rowan, as the Profs made the proper offensive adjustments and did not look back.

“I think about the positioning,” Head Coach Michelle Andre said. “I think we learned to support each other a little better. We were not bunched, we started using the whole field,”

These offensive adjustments worked like a charm, as the Profs went on to score four straight goals to provide the game’s final margin.

While the Profs and goalie Aida Ingram allowed two goals in the win, Coach Andre was pleased with their ability to bounce back and respond to Arcadia’s best efforts.

“I think we did a nice job offensively and in the midfield,” Andre said. “We let them come down to our end to score two easy goals and I think we did a really good job at responding to that in the second quarter. I thought our set pieces in our corners were really good and into the second half, I think our defense did a better job. We did not let up a defensive corner in the whole second half.”

Other goal scorers include Julia Cavicchio, Amber Powell, and Sidney Pavlishin, with DiDonato accounting for half of the team’s scoring.

The Profs will begin a four-game road trip on Wednesday, Sept. 20, when they travel to Haverford University and look to keep the win streak going. The next home game for the team won’t be until Oct. 4 against Stockton, which kicks off New Jersey Athletic Conference [NJAC] play.

