Safety sign added to High Street after car crash

A car landed on the lawn of 400 W High Street as a result of a collision that took place on the corner of High and Holly St. at approximately 6:15 p.m. There were no severe or fatal injuries to persons at the scene and the crash did not involve any Rowan students, according to the Glassboro Police Department officers who were there at the time of the incident.

One of the struck vehicles went over the curb and stopped just before hitting the residence of 400 W Holly Street. According to the crash report provided by the Glassboro Police, there was no damage to the home but there was minor damage to the bushes and grass.

Jackie Regensburger, a junior biomedical engineering student at Rowan, is a resident of the area. She called 9-1-1 and alerted the authorities after driving up to the scene of the accident.

“I was driving down High Street, and I saw the white car in the middle of the road. So I stopped because I could tell that there was damage on the left side of it, so I opened my car door, and I said, ‘Are any of you guys hurt?’ And I saw that a lady had a cut on her stomach and they were like, ‘No. No, we’re fine,’ and then I turned my head and I see the other car in the bushes of the house across the street from us and they’re like, ‘We don’t know if they’re okay,’ because no one was getting out the car,” said Regensburger.

After arriving and seeing what happened at the scene, she alerted the authorities. Regensburger also mentioned that she saw many people who recorded the incident but were not calling emergency services.

The police report indicated that the crash was a result of one of the vehicles failing to stop at a stop sign. Some other residents who live in the area were vocal about safety concerns about this intersection. According to Francine Sherteel, a 62-year-old resident of High Street, this is not the first time an instance like this has occurred on her street.

“I asked them to do it because my grandkids now live with me and they gotta get the bus there [to school] and these people, you know how many accidents I see?” said Sherteel.

Since the accident, a digital sign displaying speed limits and safety reminders to slow down has been put up on the corner of High and Holly Street. It runs through the day and night reminding drivers in the area to follow speed limits and drive safely.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitOnline or email thewhit.newseditor@gmail.com

