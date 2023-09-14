Engineering Carnival kicks off the semester and showcases student talent

Students, Jonathan Conn and Nicholas Simila, enjoy blow up slide. – Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Michael Morgan and Scott Sundheimer, members of the 3D Printing Club, pose at their table. – Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Recent projects from the 3D Printing Club. – Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Michael Heritage rides mechanical bull. – Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Rowan Motorsports shows off Baja Car. – Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Biomedical Engineering Society members Arielle Gisele, Katerina Kasatkin, and Samarth Patel make cotton candy. – Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Chemical Engineering students Rob McClernan, Justin Elko, and Benjamin Chivers make ice cream. – Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Rowan Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) pose with t-shirts. – Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Cat Abacon promotes OSTEM, an LGBTQ+ STEM club. – Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Alisha Suarez Armstead and Alahna Broglin hand out shirts to first-year students- Features Editor/ Elena Laughton

Rowan Engineering kicked off the semester with a bang on Friday as they surrounded Rowan and Engineering Hall with rides, games, food vendors, and most importantly engineering students promoting their clubs, organizations, and projects. Despite the sweltering heat, the atmosphere was lively and the turnout for the event was at a high.

The carnival was a welcome for engineering students but was open to all. Professors and their families, non-engineering organizations like Rowan Radio, and even special visitors from Rowan’s preschool in James Hall were in attendance.

The enthusiasm for engineering here comes as no surprise. Rowan got its name in 1992 following a $100 million donation from Henry Rowan in order to build an engineering program. The program is now consistently ranked as one of the best programs in the country.

