Engineering Carnival kicks off the semester and showcases student talent

Rowan Engineering kicked off the semester with a bang on Friday as they surrounded Rowan and Engineering Hall with rides, games, food vendors, and most importantly engineering students promoting their clubs, organizations, and projects. Despite the sweltering heat, the atmosphere was lively and the turnout for the event was at a high.
The carnival was a welcome for engineering students but was open to all. Professors and their families, non-engineering organizations like Rowan Radio, and even special visitors from Rowan’s preschool in James Hall were in attendance.
The enthusiasm for engineering here comes as no surprise. Rowan got its name in 1992 following a $100 million donation from Henry Rowan in order to build an engineering program. The program is now consistently ranked as one of the best programs in the country.