Boissiere makes first impression but Blue Rocks drop second consecutive game to Grasshoppers

It was another rough night for the Wilmington Blue Rocks as they dropped game two of their six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers 12-3.

Wednesday morning’s loss was the second straight game the Blue Rocks pitching staff allowed 12 runs, and have now been outscored 24-3 in two games this series.

The Grasshoppers got started early. After two quick ground outs, they were able to start a two-out rally with a single from Jase Bowen and a double from Will Matthiessen that would score Bowen to make it 1-0 in the first.

In the third, they would continue to pour it on. A one-out triple from Bowen was followed up with an RBI single for Matthiessen who would later score on an RBI double from Shawn Ross to make it 3-0. The Grasshoppers would add one more in the third to give themselves a four-run cushion.

In the bottom half of the fourth, the Rocks got something going. A one-out single by Will Frizzell would spark a three-run inning. Frizzell would score on an RBI single from Jose Sanchez for the Rocks’ first run of the series.

“I was just trying to stay in the middle of the field,” Sanchez said. “I worked on that for a long time…early in the season, I struggled with the breaking balls so I’m just sticking to the middle of the field and looking for a good pitch to hit.”

The Rocks would later score again in the fourth thanks to a two-run double by newcomer Branden Boissiere.

“I know that I’m meant to be here,” Boissiere said. “All my hard work that I’ve put in, it’s gonna show out here.”

For Boissiere, it was his High A debut with the Rocks and although there were some nerves, he became more comfortable as the game went on.

“It feels great,” Boissiere said. “I’m happy to be here and help this team win. My first at-bat I obviously got butterflies and it felt a little bit sped up but as the game went on, I felt more acclimated to the environment and the field.”

After a few innings of one-run ball, the Grasshoppers would take full control in the seventh. A leadoff double for Maikol Escotto got things going and he would score one batter later thanks to another double from Tres Gonzalez.

It would not stop there though. With the bases loaded and one out, Eli Wilson would clear the bases with a double, the throw from left field would go home, allowing Wilson to advance to third but a throwing error by catcher Geraldi Diaz allowed Wilson to score and give the Grasshoppers a commanding 9-3 lead.

In the ninth, the Grasshoppers would add three more to make it a 12-3 game and the Rocks would go down quietly to close things out.

Despite the loss, the Blue Rocks saw some good things from their new pieces and Boissiere is loving the environment around him.

“I played with Mario [Lisson] my very first year for about 20 games,” Boissiere said. “The environment here is just great, the coaches are awesome and the coaching staff really is here to help you. The environment is also awesome, the clubhouse is great, the field, the fans and so far, from the two days I’ve been here I really love it.”

Boissiere and the Blue Rocks will be back in action again tonight for game three against the Grasshoppers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

