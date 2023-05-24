Hudson Valley Renegades stagnate Blue Rocks offense in series opener

It was a rough night for the Wilmington Blue Rocks (20-19) as they dropped their series opener against the Hudson Valley Renegades (24-16) 4-0 in a tough night at the plate.

The Blue Rocks, winners of six of their last 10 games, sent out Jackson Tetreault to face the Renegades tonight. Tetreault is currently on a rehab assignment from the Rochester Red Wings, the Washington Nationals’ AAA affiliate.

From the jump, things would not go Tetreault’s way as he found himself in some early trouble. After striking out the first batter he faced, Tetreault would allow a single to Alexander Vargas which was followed up by a double down the left field line by Aaron Palensky. Tetreault would work his way out of the jam, but the trend would continue in the second and the third.

To start the second, Tetreault would get two quick outs on hard hit balls but Eduardo Torrealba got a hold of one on an 0-1 count that cleared the left field wall for his first home run of the season to make it 1-0 Renegades.

Tetreault would go back out for the top of the third and once again found himself in trouble. A leadoff double for Spencer Jones was followed up with an RBI triple by Vargas to make it 2-0 Renegades. Palensky would then drive in Vargas to make it 3-0 Renegades.

Tetreault would finish the third, marking the end of his outing. He went 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits, surrendering no walks and striking out three.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Rocks would get their first hit of the game with a leadoff single by James Wood which was followed up by a double play off the bat of Trey Lipscomb.

That would be the story of the night, and so far the season, for the Rocks’ offense as they would have ten baserunners throughout the game but would not be able to bring anybody home.

Tetreault was relieved by Dustin Saenz who, after allowing a single to the first batter he faced, retired 12 straight Renegades.

In the bottom halves of the sixth and seventh, the Rocks would get their leadoff man aboard but again struggled to get any offense going.

In the top of the eighth, Saenz would allow his only run. The Renegades would start off with back to back singles off the bats of Spencer Henson and Rafael Flores. An RBI single for Torrealba would bring in Henson to make it a 4-0 Renegade advantage.

Saenz was the lone bright spot for the Rocks in today’s game, as he went 6.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while walking none and striking out eight.

The Rocks would go down quietly again in the ninth to end the game. The Blue Rocks have now lost five of their first seven matchups against the Renegades this season, a team they struggled against last season as well.

With the loss, the Rocks now fall into third place in the South Atlantic League North. They are a half a game back of the second place Greensboro Grasshoppers and now sit 3.5 games back of the first place Renegades. The Rocks and Renegades will be back at it early tomorrow with an 11:05 A.M. first pitch.

