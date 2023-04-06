Jamie Cutrera leads the way for the Rowan Lacrosse team

Rowan’s lacrosse team has been red hot to open up their season, posting an 8-3 record so far and a huge part of their success is senior midfielder Jamie Cutrera.

Cutrera has started in all eleven games so far, and leads the team with 29 goals and 38 points. Cutrera has also racked up nine assists during the season thus far. She recently exploded for a career-high seven goals in the Profs 16-8 win against Cabrini on March 29, but the number of goals she scores doesn’t matter to her, instead; she puts the team ahead of her own individual statistics.

“I just want to contribute to the team any way I can,” Cutrera said. “It does not matter how, I want to see this team succeed and get the win.”

While her performance on the field fuels the Profs’ offense, her ability to mentor some of the younger players on the team is something that goes beyond the box score. From her work ethic to her sense of accountability, Cutrera’s leadership has proven to be a valuable asset to the team.

“We just work hard and we feed off each other,” Cutrera said. “So if the underclassmen see the upperclassmen working hard then they will follow them and when we mesh together, we really are unstoppable.”

While she has taken home some well deserved hardware, like being recently named as the NJAC Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending on April 2, winning is her ultimate goal.

“I am just happy my team is on top and winning games,” Cutrera said.

With her senior season quickly coming to an end, there are plenty of moments that Cutrera can choose from as being her favorite during her time wearing brown and gold.

While scoring goals and assisting her teammates on goals is exciting, nothing will beat the bond that she has created with her teammates.

“There are so many memories to choose from but if i had to choose one it would be the friendships that I have made,” Cutrera said.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

