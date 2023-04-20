Baked and Binge-Worthy: Movies to watch when you’re high

Since it is 4/20 and marijuana is legal for recreational use in New Jersey, what better way to commemorate the holiday than to put together a list full of movie recommendations that are especially captivating to watch after a nice joint, blunt, bong pack or edible? While each of these movies is great to watch while sober, a little bit of marijuana will certainly enhance the experience.

After all, as hard-working and over-stressed college students who are legally allowed to smoke weed and enjoy it—what better way to relax than to smoke a little bit of ganja and throw on a movie?

Comet

2014, Rated R, Romance, Drama

Two strangers meet, forming a beautifully tragic relationship that is portrayed over the course of 6 years in a broken-timeline story starring Justin Long (voice actor of Alvin from Alvin and the Chipmunks) and Emmy Rossum (Shameless’ Fiona Gallagher). Between the coloration in this film, the main character always having a joint in hand, the cut-up love story, the depiction of a parallel universe, and an impactful thought-provoking script, there is no better romance to watch when baked.

Blade Runner 2049

2017, Rated R, Action, Drama, Mystery

When you watch a film, you want to be amazed by what you are seeing on the screen. Blade Runner 2049 is filled with stunning cinematography that will simulate your visual needs. The movie is a sequel to the 1982 film Blade Runner which features acclaimed actor Harrison Ford. You don’t need to watch the first film to understand the story. You follow K, played by the amazing (and handsome) Ryan Gosling, as he tries to uncover a secret threat that can harm society. Even though the film can be visually dark, the way director Denis Villeneuve uses color is sure to amaze you.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

1998, Rated R, Adventure, Comedy, Drama

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is a journey of two journalists’ trips to Las Vegas, as they try to cover a story while under the influence of various drugs. Some of the drugs that are featured are weed, mescaline, acid, cocaine, uppers, downers, laughers, screamers, and a ton of alcohol to make the journey a trippy one. The movie contains many memorable scenes during their trip. The journey includes the floors moving, off-kilter camera shots, and lizard people. The movie is funny and terrifying and essential to watch while on drugs yourself.

Midnight Gospel

2020, TV-MA, Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Midnight Gospel is actually a show, but it would be a crime to leave it off this list. This show came out on Netflix in 2020 and it is the perfect show to watch for a day like 4/20. With captivating graphics and a plot with many twists and turns, and an adorable main character named Clancy, who always finds himself in a rut. It is a psychedelic trip and will engulf your mind post-joint.

That 70’s show

1998- 2006, TV-14 Comedy, Sitcom

This is another television show that I am sure many have seen or at least heard of. It is the staple stoner show—a group of high school kids who share a love for cannabis. Filled with lovable characters, the show is very bingeworthy. It is 8 seasons long however, so I hope you have a lot of weed.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Two

2013, PG, Comedy, Animation

Nothing beats the screaming leak running around.

Howls Moving Castle

2004, PG, Animation, Adventure

Studio Ghibli films showcase heartwarming stories with captivating graphics, and are great to watch whether you’re sober or not. Especially Howl’s Moving Castle, which features a living house, a talking ball of fire, a sentient scarecrow and a whole magical world.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

2010, PG-13, Action, Comedy, Fantasy

If you have ever heard the TikTok sounds that reference killing seven evil exes, that stems from this movie. In a world, where a boy falls in love with a literal dream girl, then meets her in real life, the audience gets taken on a trip as the main character (played by Michael Cera) defeats these seven evil exes in a rock band-styled performance that blurs the line between film and comic books.

Alice in Wonderland

1951, G, Animation, Adventure, Comedy

A staple Disney film, with captivating colors, talking flowers, snacks that make Alice grow and shrink and so many other intriguing moments that will draw your high mind into a happy place. Take some notes from the smoking caterpillar who seems to always be high and gives out the deepest takes.

Monster House

2006, PG, Animation, Comedy

Watching scary movies while high is not everyone’s forte, so we’re going with a tamer one. Monster House was made in 2006 and was created for kids (but we are all kids at heart, especially when we are high). The movie is a heartbreaking and thrilling story with a house that comes alive, a grumpy old man who mourns his deceased wife and a trio of kids stuck in the middle of all of it.

Rango

2011, PG, Animation, Action, Adventure

There is nothing better to watch on 4/20 than a shy, awkward, wimpy lizard becoming a strong and inspiring sheriff in the small town of Dirt. Rango is filled with laughs and lessons about being the best version of yourself. Rango is filled with amazing scenes but the one that steals the show is the canyon chase with the iconic song of “Ride of the Valkyries” in the background.

Corpse Bride/Nightmare Before Christmas

1993/2005, PG, Animation, Fantasy, Comedy

Anything Tim Burton is a great watch, that is all. Enjoy.

21 Jump Street

2012, R, Comedy, Action

If I told you that you should spend your 4/20 night watching a movie about cops you would think that I was high. 21 Jump Street is the perfect buddy cop movie to watch on 4/20. You get to relive your high school days along with Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as they party, study, and just generally be delinquent. Did I mention that someone gets shot in the groin in this movie?

Zombieland

2009, R, Horror, Comedy

In this hilarious zombie comedy, a group of four strangers face the zombie takeover in a hilarious manner, with the main character creating a list of how to survive the zombie apocalypse — they later run into Bill Murray who makes the movie and plays Bill Murray in zombie makeup! You get to watch people die from zombies in the dumbest, most creative and funniest ways that make you grab your stomach while you munch on snacks as you watch zombies munch on people. Make sure you pay attention to the lessons to surviving the apocalypse. You never know when that might be useful.

Up in Smoke

1978, R, Comedy, Stoner

Cheech and Chong are known for their hippie vibe and their love for weed. They have had the same message since the 60s and have been the grandfather of weed culture ever since. Up in Smoke follows Anthony “Man” Stoner being told to get a job by sundown or be sent off to military school by his parents. The film is considered a cult classic and establishes the stoner genre.

Pineapple Express

2008, R, Comedy, Action

A movie so entrenched in weed culture that the title of the movie became an actual strain that you can smoke now. Is there more that needs to be said?

Interstellar

2014, PG-13, Sci-fi, Adventure

Take a trip into a dystopian future where a group of astronauts travels through a wormhole near Saturn to find a new home for humanity. The movie adequately captures the awe of space and makes you feel like you were there yourself. Make sure you stick around for the wormhole scene, you won’t regret it.

The Big Lebowski

1998, R, Comedy, Crime

The Big Lebowski follows a slacker and bowler, Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, that gets assaulted for getting mistaken for a millionaire with the same name and then gets hired to deliver a ransom for the kidnapped millionaire’s trophy wife. The movie is filled with many laughs, and has a great cast that features Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, and Juliane Moore. I recommend getting high and wearing an exact copy of “The Dude’s” outfit to get the ultimate feel for the movie.

