Sisterly love is paving the way for Rowan Lacrosse

While everyone was away on spring break, the Rowan lacrosse team picked up a few wins after beating Clarkson 21-14 on March 15, and Western New England 19-9 on March 17, to improve their record to 4-2 on the young season.

“As a team, I think we’re playing how we should be right now and we want to be hitting our strides in late April, early May when it matters for the NJAC tournament,” senior captain Julianna Corson said.

Leading the way for the team during their two-game stretch were the Corson sisters, as Julianna and her sister Eliana Corson combined to score 11 goals. In addition to scoring goals, the two constantly pull for one another and cheer each other on from the sidelines.

“It literally doesn’t feel real sometimes, that we’re playing on the same team,” Julianna said. “I literally love when Elaina scores just because I go insane and cheer her on.”

While the sisters root hard for each other from the sidelines, the Corsons also feel the excitement and support of their mom.

“My mom will be on the sidelines and come over to us and be like ‘Oh my god’ and we get so excited because of her,” Julianna said.

As a freshman, Eliana is grateful to have her sister as a teammate during her first season with the team and the two are cherishing every moment of the season before Julianna graduates.

“Had you asked me a couple of years ago, if we would ever be playing together, I’d be like, ‘There’s no chance’,” Elaina said. “She’s the best captain and teammate I could ask for. I wouldn’t have it any other way but obviously, it’s going to be so hard next year because it’s a one-and-done thing.”

Normally, when a younger sibling joins a team, the older sibling will try and take them under their wing during the beginning part of the season, but that’s not the case with this pair of siblings.

“I think it’s the opposite, she’s kind of taken me under her wing this season,” Julianna said. “She’s a great lacrosse player and needed no help at all.”

With this season being her last, Julianna is grateful for not only all of the support she gets from her sister on and off the field but for the chance to just share a laugh anytime the going gets tough.

“I think I would go insane this season if Elaina wasn’t here because I have been struggling to balance being a fifth-year,” Julianna said. “So when I’m freaking out, I can just find Elaina, we’ll laugh and it’s honestly the best thing in the entire world.”

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

