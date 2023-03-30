How to Submit for Rowan University StartUp’s Exhibition

For disposable camera photographers, trained digital portrait photographers and every camera operator in between, now is your time to shine.

The Rowan University Photography program is calling on students for photography submissions to feature throughout the spring semester in the RU StartUp Gallery. Each student is welcome to submit five images from any photographic medium free of charge. Student works may be selected for display and possible sale, with all sale proceeds going directly to the submitting student.

Submissions are open now and will be available until April 4 at 10 a.m. Traditional, non-traditional photographic and even digital post-production processes are all welcomed. Students who are currently in film photography courses must have their photos scanned and spotted to be considered for the sale and show. Selected works will be printed free of charge, courtesy of the Rowan University Photography program. Acceptance announcements will come on April 7.

Student work will be displayed and sold during the New Venture Startup Challenge, taking place on April 21. You can apply for the submission here. For any questions reach out to professor Jenny Drumgoole, head of the Rowan University Photography program.

For questions/comments about this story email the.whit.arts@gmail.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

