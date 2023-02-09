Rowan Men’s Indoor Track & Field looks to break a national record

Rowan’s men’s indoor track & field has seen a lot of success in the past couple of years, but this Saturday they will look to accomplish one of their biggest goals of the year.

Coming into the season, the team was determined to hit a handful of goals, including setting the school and NCAA Division III record for the 4×4. With their upcoming meet at Boston University, one of the fastest tracks in the nation, and some new additions like freshman Evan Corcoran, the team is hoping that this could be the week to break that national 4×4 record.

“We want to run faster than we have this year,” Head Coach Dustin Dimit said. “Our real goal is to break the Division III national record. We have people a little sore, some people with illness so we’ll see if we can hit the big one…We would like to hit the biggest goal we had for the year but sometimes outside factors contribute to that so, hopefully, we are able to push through and do that.”

While breaking the national record is on the forefront of the team’s mind, Corcoran just wants to see improvement from where they have been so far this year.

“We wanna win,” Corcoran said. “We wanna run better than we did at The Armory two weeks ago. We’re gonna try and run the number one time in the country and really just let everyone know that we’re still a force.”

Coach Dimit reiterated his young breakout star’s statement and added some extra goals for them in between.

“For us it’s always just getting better,” Dimit said. “If not [the national record], school record, at least the fastest time in the country so hopefully 3:12, 3:13 at minimum. If it’s a great day, hopefully like 3:10 something.”

Corcoran wasn’t surprised by the type of expectations that have been placed on him and the team. He hasn’t felt any added pressure since he’s made the transition from Kingsway High School to Rowan and wants to continue to do the same things that got him here.

“It’s really not any pressure,” Corcoran said. “We think we have a good enough team to compete for a national championship for the 4×4 and the whole team… Just gotta do the same things I was doing in high school, just at a higher level. Competing in practice, recovering after practice, lifting, all that stuff stays the same.”

During his time at Kingsway, Corcoran won multiple state championships and recorded multiple school records along with a plethora of other achievements. Corcoran had other offers to run at other schools but was drawn to the winning culture that Rowan had.

“I had other schools that were Division I, Division II that were interested in me,” Corcoran said. “I like the competitiveness here. There’s no other team that I’d rather be doing what I’m doing right now with.”

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

