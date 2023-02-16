Rowan Men’s Swimming prepares to compete in the Metropolitan Conference Championships

The Rowan men’s swimming team’s final meet is quickly approaching. This Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 19, the team will compete in the Metropolitan Conference Championship (METs), which will take place at Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Ever since the start of the season, the Profs have viewed this particular meet as a stepping stone to showcase the work they have put in throughout the season.

“I am looking forward to the METs, as I along with the rest of the team can showcase what we have been training for all year long,” said sophomore Justin Goglia.

The key for the Profs to bounce back from last week’s 207-87 loss against United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) is to bring the energy to the METs.

“The next meet is METs. It is nothing I have seen before, it was electric,” said sophomore Tobias Cahnbley. “Ultimately, I think it will improve and help us with our times.”

For many swimmers, the Metropolitan Conference Championship is the end of their season. However, a select few Profs will have the honor of competing in the NCAA Division III Championships in March.

Looking ahead to the individual races, junior Jack Watson’s breakout season is giving him a strong chance to compete in the tournament.

“Jack Watson has put himself on top of the Division lll standings,” Head Coach Brad Bowser said. “He is definitely someone who stands out to me that’s possibly going to go to NCAA’s in March.”

Watson has been nothing but excellent for the Profs this season. His top performance came when the Profs traveled to Worcester, Massachusetts to compete in the WPI Gompei Invitational. Watson hit a NCAA ‘B’ cut in the finals of the 50 freestyle (20.48), 100 backstroke (48.68) and 200 backstroke (1:48:65).

This weekend, we’ll see if the Profs rise to the occasion and win the Metropolitan Conference Championship.

