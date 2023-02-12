Noyim: The Betting Blog – Super Bowl Edition

The most anticipated weekend of American sports is upon us. Yes, Super Bowl 57 is here and it is time for risk-takers to win some cash before Valentine’s Day.

Sports betting is not your typical form of gambling — it requires knowledge of the game, understanding of the situation and game plan in order to make smart picks. I believe the best place to make those picks is Fanduel, the “daddy” of all sportsbooks in New Jersey.

Betting should be done responsibly and wagering on parlays is the way to go, specifically same-game parlay plus where you can combine picks from multiple games, even in different sports.

Surely, many people have heard the term “high risk equals high rewards.” However, I would recommend playing moderately safe most of the time, unless Fanduel offers the “No sweat parlay” promotion, where you receive your money back in free bets if you lose your wager. When you opt-in to this promotion go for the high-stake picks, and if you lose place safer bets with the free bets.

Let’s move on to the main event of the year. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in an epic showdown with the league’s top quarterbacks on each team, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are the top pass-rushing team, while the Chiefs are one of the best pass-rush protection teams.

The Eagles are clearly the better team, but they are only favored by 1.5 points because Mahomes is a magician with the football, especially when he is forced out of the pocket. In his last Super Bowl, however, Mahomes did not do so well against the great pass-rush of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and this Eagles defense could be one of the best in the modern era.

I believe the “Lean, Mean, Green Team” will dominate Kansas City in the first half, but Mahomes will do his best to keep the team afloat. In the second half Mahomes will rack up a bunch of passing yards in order to catch up, but in the end will fall short. Eagles cornerbacks are the best in the league, so it is safe to say that the ball will be thrown in tight end Travis Kelce’s direction the most.

On the other side, I believe Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown will connect a few times for some big plays, as both are due for a big game. Keep in mind, the Chiefs secondary is not among the best in the league.

Finally, here we are. Here are my Super Bowl parlays, both safe and high-risk.

Safe Bets

Eagles — Moneyline

Jalen Hurts — Over 200 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes — Over 250 passing yards

Travis Kelce — Over 60 receiving yards

AJ Brown — Over 50 receiving yards

High-Risk Bets

Eagles — -6.5 spread

Travis Kelce — Anytime Touchdown

Jalen Hurts — Anytime Touchdown

Travis Kelce — Over 70 receiving yards

AJ Brown — Over 80 receiving yards

Jalen Hurts — Over 40 rushing yards

Patrick Mahomes — Over 300 passing yards

These are just my thoughts on what is likely to happen. In addition to my predictions, do your own research and make your best educated guesses.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

