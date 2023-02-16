A guide to Rowan’s SGA’s election season

Rowan University’s Student Government Association’s election process is underway and all students are encouraged to apply and make their voices heard.

The upcoming race is a Series One election, meaning that the positions to be voted on will be the president, vice president, chief financial officer, student trustee and alternate student trustee.

Currently, the election is in the phase of open applications, which opened up on Feb. 6 and will close on Feb. 24, 2023.

According to an email by Executive Vice President Emily Lowe, “Joining the SGA e-board is a great way to get involved, build connections, boost your resume, make change, and allow your voice to be heard. These are also all paid positions.”

In order to qualify for these positions, students must be able to serve for their complete term, maintain a 2.5 GPA, and must be in good academic and conduct standing. Further information about each of these positions’ responsibilities can be found within the SGA By-Laws located on Proflink.

The next phase in the election process will be the “Election Rules Sessions,” which are set to be held on Feb. 25 and 26. Each candidate is required to attend one of these virtual meetings to ensure that SGA campaign guidelines are followed.

Voting and campaigning will kick off the morning of Feb. 27, with a “meet the candidates” event being hosted that night at 5 p.m. Meet the candidates will be an open Q&A session for students to speak to candidates and discuss important student topics. This will also commence the voting process.

Voting will conclude on March 6 at 11:45 p.m, followed by the announcement of the winners on March 7.

Throughout the spring semester, the student government will also host two additional elections for Series 2 and Series 3. Series 2 voting will consist of the elections for the recording secretary, assistant vice presidents, and a chief commissioner. series 3 voting will elect class and academic senators.

For more information on the Rowan SGA election, students can email SGAalttrustee@rowan.edu or follow @rowanusga on Instagram.

