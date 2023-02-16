Love was in the air at AudioSpace’s Valentine’s concert

Valentine’s Day is a special time for lovers around the world, and for some it means spending the evening at a concert. On Feb. 11, AudioSpace, a performance and event venue run by Glassboro band Earth on Fire, hosted a Valentine’s Day-themed basement concert. The event featured live performances by three different bands — Shark Earrings, Frankie Mermaid and Valendina.

The night kicked off with a performance by Valendina, a small but dynamic four-member band hailing from the City of Brotherly Love. The band was led by Karina Patricelli, a talented singer and guitarist. Next up was Frankie Mermaid, who had performed at 813 Entertainment’s Valentine’s Sux at Landmark Americana the night before. Their second performance did not disappoint, with the band showing no signs of fatigue as they delivered a spirited set to the packed basement.

“We all woke up very late yesterday and that was a mistake,” said Matt Stypa, one of the members of Frankie Mermaid. “I would say I partied last night like I didn’t have a show today. So yeah, playing very energetically for two nights in a row can be hard but we love playing which is why we do it.”

Shark Earrings, the evening’s concluding act, delivered a performance that was on-par with the others in terms of quality. Mike Landolfi, one of the band’s guitarists, previously suffered a knee injury while playing another show over a month ago. While he no longer needs crutches to navigate campus, his performance was cautious. Unlike other shows, Landolfi didn’t bounce around or participate in the mosh pit during this concert. Despite this, the band put on an energetic show that mixed old favorites with new songs.

“One of the songs we are covering is ‘Everlong’ by the Foo Fighters,” said Landolfi when asked if his band would be playing any love songs for the event. “It’s definitely a pretty iconic love song and I think some of our original stuff are also love songs so we will be playing some of our usual stuff.”

This concert was AudioSpace’s first event of the Spring 2023 semester and it was a resounding success. The packed basement venue provided an intimate concert experience that was perfect for the Valentine’s Day theme. Throughout the night, the mood in the room was electric with the crowd singing and dancing along to the music. The concert-goers were treated to an evening of diverse and entertaining performances, showcasing the talents of local musicians.

The success of this concert speaks to the vibrant local music scene, as well as the passion and dedication of the musicians who performed. Each act brought its own unique style and energy to the stage, showing the diverse range of talent that exists within the local music scene.

“We don’t do themes that much, but sometimes we’ll try and get the sound to be similar. So we’ll do hardcore shows sometimes. We just were like, f*ck it, it’s Valentine’s Day coming up. Let’s do Valentine’s,” said Eddie Masterson, a member of the Earth on Fire band and one of the owners of AudioSpace.

The fact that Earth on Fire didn’t perform at the event shows the commitment of the venue to supporting the local music scene. Rather than using their platform to promote their own band, they chose to showcase other local talent, providing a platform for up-and-coming artists to share their music with a wider audience.

“It feels great to be back. We love running shows. It’s a lot of stress. Like, I only got six hours of sleep and I was really hungover. So I felt like sh*t all day, but it’s so cool. So many people thank us for hosting, and people are appreciative,” Masterson said.

The injury suffered by Shark Earrings’ guitarist is a testament to the dedication of musicians who are willing to play through pain and injury to deliver a great performance. It is a reminder of the physical demands that come with performing and the sacrifices that musicians often make to pursue their passion for music.

The previous night’s performance by Frankie Mermaid shows the hard work and dedication that goes into being a successful local band. Playing multiple shows in a row can be exhausting, but Frankie Mermaid brought the same level of energy and enthusiasm to both shows, demonstrating their commitment to their craft and their fans.

Overall, the Valentine’s Day-themed basement concert at AudioSpace was a memorable showcase for the local music scene. The event provided a platform for up-and-coming artists to share their music with a wider audience, while the intimate setting of the basement venue created a unique and immersive concert experience.

The success of this concert sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting semester at AudioSpace. Music lovers should keep an eye on this venue for more exciting concerts in the future.

AudioSpace will be hosting their next concert, PSYCH NIGHT, on Feb. 24 featuring bands Robert’s Basement, Mandrax and JJAG. To keep up with the band’s performances and events from AudioSpace, you can follow @earthonfire.nj and @audiospace.nj on Instagram.

Shark Earrings, Valendina and Frankie Mermaid showcased their incredible talents to an enthusiastic crowd. – Staff Photographer / Dayna Stauts



