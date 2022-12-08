Obdyke: Shop or Drop with Rob – A fantasy football column

After a handful of exciting matchups in Week 13, “Shop or Drop with Rob” is back, giving you expert advice on who to pick up and drop every week in your fantasy football league.

Waiver Wire additions

Cam Akers – RB – Los Angeles Rams – 45% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Cam Akers took over the Rams backfield this past Sunday, rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts. Many thought that rookie Kyren Williams would be the featured back in this diminished offense, but Akers put this belief to rest. With Stafford out for the year, look for the Rams to become a run-first team with Akers getting most of the carries.

Jared Goff – QB – Detroit Lions – 50% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

The Lions’ offense has been roaring as of late, putting up a 40 burger on the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. Jared Goff has been leading the charge, throwing for 680 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions over the past two weeks. The veteran quarterback has quietly had an exceptional season, and this Lions offense is only getting better. Look for Goff to continue this production as he has some favorable matchups moving forward.

James Cook – RB – Buffalo Bills – 23% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

James Cook out-touched and out-produced Devin Singletary in the Thursday Night win over the New England Patriots. The rookie back had 64 rushing yards on 14 attempts, as well as six catches on six targets for 41 receiving yards. As the weeks go by, it seems as if Cook is only getting more involved in the Bills’ high-powered offense.

Greg Dulcich – TE – Denver Broncos – 37% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Greg Dulcich had himself a very nice day in the low-scoring affair against the Baltimore Ravens, catching six passes on eight targets for 85 yards. Although the Broncos’ offense has been underwhelming this year, Dulcich has been a consistent target for Wilson since his return from injury.

Jahan Dotson – WR – Washington Commanders – 15% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Jahan Dotson has provided a much-needed spark to the Commanders’ offense throughout this season. This week, the rookie receiver caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Dotson looks to be Taylor Heinicke’s #2 option behind Terry McLaurin. The Commanders are looking to make a playoff push, meaning Dotson will remain a big factor in this improving offense.

Players to drop

Kyren Williams – RB – Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams has been disappointing since returning from the injured reserve list. NFL analysts expected him to take over the Rams backfield, but Cam Akers was evidently the featured back this past Sunday. Akers only had three rushing attempts for nine yards.

James Robinson – RB – Jacksonville Jaguars

Even with Michael Carter and Breece Hall sidelined, James Robinson only had four rushing attempts for ten yards. Zonovan “Bam” Knight, who is an undrafted free agent, led the Jets backfield. Robinson will most likely fall into the third-string role once Carter returns from injury.

Gus Edwards – RB – Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens backfield has been a committee this whole season. While many thought Edwards would get the lead role, Kenyan Drake seemed to get most of the reps. Edwards is a non-factor in this offense, only rushing for 12 yards on six attempts.

If you see some of these guys on your waiver wire, try and scoop them up. Although some players may not have a spot on your starting roster at the moment, injuries are bound to happen. When everyone else in your league is scrambling around looking for replacements, you’ll remember that you read “Shop or Drop with Rob” and reinforcements are already sitting on your bench.

