Obdyke: Shop or Drop with Rob – A fantasy football column

Another two weeks of the NFL season have concluded, meaning “Shop or Drop with Rob” is back to give you advice on who to pick up and drop every week in your fantasy football league.

Week 11 Waiver Wire additions

Treylon Burks – WR – Tennessee Titans – 20% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Treylon Burks has been sidelined for a portion of this year due to injury. The rookie receiver had a breakout game against Green Bay this past Thursday, reeling in 7 catches for 111 yards. He seems to have taken over WR1 role in Tennessee. With the Titans rolling at 7-3, look for this production to continue.

Nico Collins – WR – Houston Texans – 27% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Just like Treylon Burks, Nico Collins is another young player who is bound to take over the #1 receiving role. Collins has seen 17 targets these past two weeks compared to Brandon Cooks’ 13. Although there may be questions at quarterback in Houston, Collins will still be present in the Texans’ offense.

Austin Hooper – TE – Tennessee Titans – 12% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Tight ends in fantasy football come at a premium nowadays. When one of them scores two touchdowns in one game, it is a huge deal. Austin Hooper had a day against the Packer defense, scoring two touchdowns on four catches for 36 yards. The 6′4″ big man is starting to establish himself as a reliable target for Ryan Tannehill.

Latavius Murray – RB – Denver Broncos – 23% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

With the release of Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray looks to jump into the RB1 role in this Broncos offense. Even when splitting carries with Gordon, Murray was able to obtain 17 rushes for 49 yards and a touchdown. This production will only increase as he will now be the lead back in Denver.

Deshaun Watson – QB – Cleveland Browns – 48% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Deshaun Watson will make his long-awaited return against the Houston Texans in Week 13. Before the suspension, Watson was considered a top-tier quarterback in this league. The Browns have already stated that Watson would take over as the starting quarterback when eligible. If he is able to pick up where he left off, the 27-year-old quarterback will be a great addition to your fantasy squad.

Week 12 Waiver Wire additions

Mike White – QB – New York Jets – 4% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Mike White proved this past Sunday that he can be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets. Not only did he prove to the Jets that he can take over their offense, but White demonstrated that he can be a valuable fantasy quarterback moving forward. In his first start of the season, White threw for 315 yards and three touchdown passes. He was able to get star receivers Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson involved, which was something Zach Wilson struggled with.

Zay Jones – WR – Jacksonville Jaguars – 25% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Zay Jones had his best game of the year this past Sunday, catching 11 passes for 145 yards and converting a game-winning two-point play. In the past two weeks, Jones has been Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target. The Jaguars have been playing good football as of late, meaning Zay Jones will see the ball coming his way more often.

Zonovan Knight – RB – New York Jets – 1% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

In Micheal Carter’s absence, Zonovan Knight had himself a nice debut game. The rookie running back rushed for 69 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards. With Carter dealing with an ankle sprain, look for Zonovan “Bam” Knight to get most of the carries in this suddenly explosive Jets offense.

Van Jefferson – WR – Los Angeles Rams – 23% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson look to be out for the season, meaning Van Jefferson jumps into the WR1 role for the remainder of the year. Once Matthew Stafford returns, Jefferson will have immense upside in this depleted offense. Since Jefferson’s return, the speedy receiver has seen an increase in his targets throughout the weeks, which is a very positive sign.

Richie James Jr. – WR – New York Giants – 1% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Wide receiver Richie James caught five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys. A week before that, he caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. The Giants’ wide receiver room is extremely diminished, as rookie Wan’Dale Robinson went down with a torn ACL, sidelining him for the rest of the year. Similar to Van Jefferson, injuries have slid Richie James Jr. to the top of the depth chart, providing him with much more fantasy value in the future.

Week 11 Players to drop

Zach Wilson – QB – New York Jets

Zach Wilson has looked abysmal since his return from injury early this year. The second-year quarterback managed to produce only 77 yards of offense. Head Coach Robert Saleh even went as far as saying that the quarterback position will now be evaluated. There is no need to stash Wilson going forward.

Mecole Hardman – WR – Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman will return from injury before the end of the year, but there is still no need to have him on your roster. Newly added Kadarius Toney will most likely take over his role and Patrick Mahomes also has many other mouths to feed, including Travis Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Skyy Moore

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – RB – Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is another Chiefs player that can hit the waiver wire. The explosive rookie, Isiah Pacheco, has fully taken over this backfield. Edwards-Helaire would be lucky to see five touches a game in this pass-first offense.

Week 12 Players to drop

Drake London – WR – Atlanta Falcons

Drake London has not seen enough volume in the Falcons’ run-first offense to keep him on your squad. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had only four passing touchdowns in the past four weeks. In those same games, London had only 11 receptions for 92 yards.

Nyheim Hines – RB – Buffalo Bills

Many were ecstatic when hearing the news that speedster Nyheim Hines was heading to Buffalo’s powerhouse of an offense. Unfortunately, he has only seemed to be used on special teams. Devin Singletary and James Cook seem to have this backfield on lock.

Robert Tonyan – TE – Green Bay Packers

Robert Tonyan had high expectations after having a breakout year just a season ago. This has not been the case, as Tonyan has not caught a touchdown pass since Week 4. Now with Aaron Rodgers injured, his production is not expected to get any better.

If you see some of these guys on your waiver wire, try and scoop them up. Although some players may not have a spot on your starting roster at the moment, injuries are bound to happen. When everyone else in your league is scrambling around looking for replacements, you’ll remember that you read “Shop or Drop with Rob,” and reinforcements are already sitting on your bench.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

