Rowan Men’s Swimming helped by the success of freshmen

The Rowan men’s swimming team has started out this season 3-1 and are looking to continue their dominance from last season’s campaign.

In order to do this, everyone on the team needs to step up and contribute in different ways to help the Profs. What is unique about this season for the Profs is that there are ten freshmen on the team, making them the backbone of this team not only this season but for the future years to come.

“Obviously as a freshman, everything is a little bit intimidating but the team atmosphere, the team bonding, and doing everything together as a team… it is to have all of those things but it is also nice to win as a team,” said freshman T.J. Moderski. “Sharing that feeling along with the teammates is something that is incredible”

While it may be intimidating, all of the swimmers are extremely close in and out of the pool, and the team is like a family.

“The team’s energy is high, especially going into this weekend,” freshman Jimmy Kundrats said. “Everyone is like a family right being close to each other.”

It’s a good atmosphere for the Profs right now with everyone pumped up about the success, which is helping the culture get better and better every day.

“The culture is the building block spinal foundation of what the team builds off,” Moderski said. “A good team culture builds off a good performance for us.”

Proof of this mentality is the dominant victory against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rival William Paterson University 137-60, which was led by two freshmen.

Moderski won three individual events, first in the 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM. Fellow freshman Henry Lynch finished with the top times in the 50 free the 50 fly.

After the victory, the team will be relying on these freshmen to continue their success as they travel up Worcester Massachusetts to compete in the WPI Invitational Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4.

